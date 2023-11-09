Like a Dragon Gaiden: All Gold Ball Locations

One of the more involved substories in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the hunt for the 7 Gold Balls. You'll get this side quest from Akame as you progress through her network quests, but you can start finding the Balls as soon as you're in Sotenbori with full control. Once you track down all seven, you can turn them in for a generous reward, nabbing yourself north of 1 million Yen. Below, you'll find a list of where to find all seven Gold Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Where Are the 7 Gold Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

(Photo: SEGA)

The 7 Gold Balls are found all over Sotenbori and The Castle. You'll need to search far and wide, while also completing specific quests and mini-games to earn enough currency to buy everything. Here are where you'll find the 7 Gold Balls in Like a Dragon Gaiden:

Daytime River Boat – You can only find the sightseeing boat during the day, so head to the river and wait for it to come by. There's a man in his underwear standing at the front of the boat, so it's tough to miss. As it comes across, use your Spider gadget to grab the Gold Ball.

– You can only find the sightseeing boat during the day, so head to the river and wait for it to come by. There's a man in his underwear standing at the front of the boat, so it's tough to miss. As it comes across, use your Spider gadget to grab the Gold Ball. Ebisu Pawn – A Gold Ball is available to purchase at the pawnshop for 77,777 Yen.

– A Gold Ball is available to purchase at the pawnshop for 77,777 Yen. Kiss Shot Billiards & Bar - One Gold Ball can be purchased for 777 billiard points. You can earn these quickly by playing pool, but can get it the fastest by playing through the Normal One-Shot challenge.

- One Gold Ball can be purchased for 777 billiard points. You can earn these quickly by playing pool, but can get it the fastest by playing through the Normal One-Shot challenge. Fighters Lounge (The Castle) – Once you get the Silver Rank at the castle, go slightly up the stairs toward the lounge. You should be able to see a glowing blue light under a large statue from this spot that you can grab with the Spider gadget.

– Once you get the Silver Rank at the castle, go slightly up the stairs toward the lounge. You should be able to see a glowing blue light under a large statue from this spot that you can grab with the Spider gadget. Castle Central Street (The Castle) – To the left of the Casino entrance on The Castle, you can see several people dancing in an outdoor area. There's a man in a mask who is on a rotating platform. Wait for him to rotate near you and then use your Spider gadget to grab the Gold Ball.

– To the left of the Casino entrance on The Castle, you can see several people dancing in an outdoor area. There's a man in a mask who is on a rotating platform. Wait for him to rotate near you and then use your Spider gadget to grab the Gold Ball. Akame's Shop – Once you've purchased the "I'm aimin' to have a bit o' everything!" investment from Akame, you'll be able to get a Gold Ball from her shop for 777 Akame Points.

– Once you've purchased the "I'm aimin' to have a bit o' everything!" investment from Akame, you'll be able to get a Gold Ball from her shop for 777 Akame Points. Solve the Mysterious Note – This one requires a bit more legwork. During Chapter 4, you'll get access to a Stroll n' Patrol mission called "Solve the Mysterious Note." The quest giver is found on the north side of the river and he'll tell you to go to the Syoufuku Hotel, which you've probably noticed because it has four large turtle statues outside. On top of the awning from the building north of the statues, you'll see something you can grapple which is your final Gold Ball.



Once you have all seven, simply follow the quest to its completion to get your prize. It will more than pay for the time and effort required. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.