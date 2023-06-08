Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has been awfully busy this year. The team behind the Yakuza franchise dropped Like A Dragon: Ishin, a spin-off that takes the series back to Japan’s Bakumatsu period, in February and is currently working on getting Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a new spin-off starring Kiryu Kazuma once again, ready for release this year. We’ve known since it was announced that RGG and publisher Sega were targeting 2023 for Gaiden‘s release, but they have yet to give us a firm date. Thanks to a new leak on the PlayStation Store, we might now know that Gaiden is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 9.

This leak was first spotted by Gematsu, who noticed that the PlayStation Store tracking site PSDeals, had pulled the info for Gaiden. As with any leak, you’ll want to take this one with a healthy dose of skepticism, but it would certainly make a lot of sense. After all, if the studio wants to get two games out in a single calendar year (even if one is a remake), they’ll want to spread them out as much as possible. Plus, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the first game to not star Kiryu and the last mainline Yakuza released, also came out in November everywhere except for Japan, which got it much earlier.

The release date isn’t the only thing the listed revealed though. Again, none of this is verified by RGG or Sega, but the store page claims that Kiryu will use two different combat styles: Yakuza and Agent. Yakuza sounds like Kiryu’s base style from previous games, while Agent says he’ll be using several “high-tech gadgets” to take down enemies. The listing also mentions that players will be traveling to three locations, including a “mysterious Castle.” Plus, a few minigames are mentioned, including fan favorites karaoke, cabaret club, and pocket circuit racing. Hopefully, that also means we’ll be seeing the return of Pocket Circuit Fighter to learn about what he’s been up to since Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

If this leak proves to be true, we’ll likely be seeing all of this and more confirmed in the coming weeks. With Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name seemingly set to ship on November 9, Sega will have to start up the hype cycle relatively soon. RGG hasn’t really missed yet, so Gaiden will probably be yet another hit for the prolific studio.