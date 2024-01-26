Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to Quickly Level Up Bonds

If you're having trouble with anything in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, one of the best things you can do is improve your Bond with your party members. By building up your relationships, you'll earn new abilities and benefits in and out of combat. Getting each Bond to the maximum level will take a lot of work, but there are ways to speed that process up. If you know what to do, you can quickly run up each Bond as soon you unlock each character to give you the early rewards from your progressing relationship.

How to Quickly Boost Bonds in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

You'll earn Bond experience while doing almost everything in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth; however, letting it build up naturally takes a long time. Instead, you'll want to look to score Bond Bingos while exploring the game's open world. All over the map, you'll see an icon that looks like two pink text boxes. If you go to these, you'll get a prompt to listen to one of your companions talk a bit about their life. Every time you complete one of these, you'll get a small boost to that character's Bond.

Each time you find a new Bond spot, you'll also unlock a spot on that character's Bond Bingo card. The quickest way to race through the early levels of each character's Bond is to find all of these spots and unlock Bingo upgrades. When you unlock four Bond spots that make a line on the board, you'll get a huge influx of Bond experience. Early on, this should gain you multiple levels each time you unlock a new Bingo.

At first, you won't have every single Bingo spot unlocked on the map, but when you get access to them, it's smart to run around the open world and finish them all. It's also worth noting that some Bingo spots are protected by relatively tough enemies. Be ready for a fight as you explore Hawaii. Regardless, you'll want to do this as soon as possible because the further you get up each character's Bond level, the more combat options you unlock, making Infinite Wealth's toughest fights much easier.

Of course, Bond Bingo is only one of many ways to level up your Bonds. You'll get points from each battle you win and when you complete significant story events. However, one of the other easy ways to raise your Bond is to take your friends out to eat. This boost isn't nearly as big as Bingos, but you'll want to use every avenue available to increase your Bonds as quickly as possible.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Unfortunately, the game won't be a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass.