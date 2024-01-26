Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to Unlock the Segway

One of the most popular reveals of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's pre-release footage was the announcement that Ichiban Kasuga and his crew can ride Street Surfers around Hawaii. These legally distinct versions of the classic Segway speed up travel, which is a huge boon because Hawaii's map is the biggest in franchise history. However, you aren't given these in the main story and it's technically possible to miss unlocking them for several chapters if you don't know where to go. Fortunately, once you know where to find this Substory, it's incredibly easy to unlock the Street Surfer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Street Sweeper Unlock Quest

(Photo: Sega)

There is a very minor spoiler below that simply lets you know when you'll meet a certain character. If you want to go in completely blind, wait until you're about midway through Chapter 3 before reading further. During that chapter, you will come across an old mainstay of the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise and follow them to their hotel room.

This character is the previous solo protagonist Kiryu Kazama. If you've played Like a Dragon Gaiden or seen any of the pre-lease trailers, you'll already know that Kiryu is in Hawaii at the beginning of the game, and it's not a huge surprise to see him and Ichiban team up during this adventure. Once you leave Kiryu's hotel for the first time, you'll be asked to progress forward in the main mission. Before doing this, you'll want to head south of Kiryu's hotel and look for a blue icon that looks like two dialog boxes.

Of course, you'll eventually come across this quest during the main story just by happenstance, but unlocking it right away is a smart choice. Once you start this quest, you just need to complete a few very simple tasks and then the Street Surfer is fully unlocked. At any point in your journey, you can whip out the Surfer by pressing down on the D-pad and then use it to quickly jet around Hawaii.

It's worth noting that the Street Surfer does use battery power that you have to pay to recharge. You will find various battery packs during your journey and on sale at different stores. Using these, you can upgrade your battery quite a bit, though it'll take some time before it's fully leveled up. That said, getting around the world is much quicker with the Surfer, so there's no point in not taking advantage of it.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.