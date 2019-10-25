Save $100 on the Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X Bundle

Back in August, Microsoft launched the Gears 5 Xbox One X bundle which comes complete with a limited edition console, matching Kait Diaz controller, and full downloads Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. It was a pretty great deal at $499.99, but today you can get it for a whopping $100 less.

Indeed, the Xbox One X Gears 5 limited edition bundle is available to order here at Best Buy, here at Walmart, and here on Amazon for $399.99 while the sale lasts (UPDATE: If you can live without the Xbox One X, this deal with save you extra money with a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bonus). The console features “a dark translucent casing that makes the Crimson Omen appear submerged in snow and ice, designed by Gears co-creator Rod Fergusson and the Xbox team”. The controller is modeled after Kait Diaz’s armor with a snow-weathered design and Omen symbol. If you decide to pick this up, you might want to take advantage of a big deal on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that’s happening right now…

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass memberships into a single package. That means you get the benefits of online multiplayer, free games, and discounts with Gold plus access to Microsoft’s all you can eat Netflix-style library of downloadable games. These games are updated regularly, and include many top Xbox titles – including exclusives on the day of release. As an added bonus, new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can also get 6-months of Spotfiy Premium for free if they’re new to that service as well.

At the time of writing, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are buy 3 months, get three months free here at Walmart for $44.99 (memberships are stackable up to 3 years). The deal is part of their early access Black Friday sale, which includes Xbox console bundles, games controllers and more. You can shop the Xbox One options here. The rest of the gaming options in the sale are available here.

