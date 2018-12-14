Limited Edition ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ PS4 Pro Bundle Revealed, Available to Pre-Order

We had a sneak peek at a gorgeous PlayStation 4 Kingdom Hearts III bundle earlier this year but at the time, it was thought to be a Japan-only exclusive. Buckle up, fans on the west because this stunning system is making its way everywhere next month!

The artistic new system comes with a beautiful etching known to the breathtaking Kingdom Hearts lore, a copy of the game itself, and an exclusive DualShock controller. With 1TB of memory, this bad boy is the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming (and long-awaited) game.

The Limited Edition Kingdom Hearts III PlayStation 4 Pro bundle will be launching in the U.S. and Canada alongside the game on January 29, 2019. It will be exclusive to GameStop in the US and EB Games in Canada for 399.99 USD / 499.99 CAD. Supplies are limited, so hurry up and get those pre-orders in!

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Are you excited to see that the amazing new console will be available in the west? Join in on the conversation and sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

