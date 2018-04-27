Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time Gets New Details on Battle Modes and Co-op

Bandai Namco has released a plethora of new information and media for Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time that details not only only the game’s three-player co-op, but its two-player battle modes.

According to the publisher, the game’s three-player co-op will enable up to three players to cooperatively play online through an infinite dungeon. As you delve deeper and deeper into the dungeon, you will encounter more and more enemies in need of slaughtering, as well as valuable treasure that needs collecting.

As for the two-player battle mode, it will feature two players each picking a team of three characters, and then fighting it out against each other with a variety of victory conditions.

Below, you can check out the new footage of the offline and online co-op modes, courtesy of Gematsu.

Online co-op:

Offline co-op:

Little Witch Acdemia: Chamber of Time is poised to release for PS4 in North/South America and Europe on May 15th and globally on PC via Steam on the same day. In Japan, it is already available on PS4.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview via Bandai Namco:

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is a heart-pounding 3D action JRPG beat ’em up featuring an original storyline carved from the popular anime series by Studio Trigger, a Tokyo-based anime production company; now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Having been inspired by a famous witch named Shiny Chariot, an ordinary girl named Atsuko “Akko” Kagari enrolls at Luna Nova Magical Academy — a prestigious school for young girls training to become witches. The school will change Akko life and she will meet new friends that will be part of her life and adventure. While the summer holidays are approaching the witches face an inexplicable phenomenon in the Luna Nova caused by seven wonders which has been passed down for several centuries. This will lead them to an adventure to unravel the seven wonders and that will change their lives.

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time features main characters from the show and original storylines for players to explore as they make their way through Luna Nova Magical Academy. Magic, friendship, adventure and mystery will be the elements of this brand new JRPG.

Thanks, Gematsu.