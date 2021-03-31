Big Chungus Comes to Looney Tunes World of Mayhem

✖

Looney Tunes World of Mayhem is getting a big new addition next month in the form of Big Chungus! The character became something of an internet legend a few years ago, despite having only appeared for about a second in a 1941 Merrie Melodies short. Now World of Mayhem players will have the opportunity to obtain him as the video game's next Legendary character. Big Chungus will appear in the title from April 2nd through the 6th. A trailer for the character shows him dishing out big damage to opposing Looney Tunes characters, so he could prove to be a welcome addition to a player's roster!

A tweet announcing the new character can be found embedded below.

Us to anyone who said this meme died 3 years ago. Coming soon to @LooneyTunesWOM!

In Looney Tunes canon, Big Chungus is actually just a bigger version of Bugs Bunny. In the Merrie Melodies short Wabbit Twouble, Bugs briefly inflates himself to much bigger proportions to make fun of Elmer Fudd. That image became a popular meme a few years back, as images of Bugs with the name "Big Chungus" appeared across the internet, even inspiring a song. As the World of Mayhem Tweet mentions, the popularity of the meme has died down a bit over the last few years, but it lives on once again thanks to the game.

Big Chungus is not the first internet meme embraced by a company, but it's always interesting to see fan contributions grow into something bigger. With Big Chungus now appearing in World of Mayhem, perhaps this will clear the way for future appearances of the character! Time will tell, but for now, Looney Tunes World of Mayhem players can enjoy the character's return!

Players will have multiple opportunities to get Big Chungus during the upcoming event. Campaigns will give players a number of chances to compete for Big Chungus pieces, and the Legendary Chungus Wheel can be spun for a chance to win the character. Further details can be found at the game's website right here.

Are you a fan of Looney Tunes World of Mayhem? Will you attempt to add Big Chungus to your in-game roster? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!