Embracer Goes All in on Lord of the Rings With New Rebrand

Last year, megacorporation Embracer Group AB had finally reached critical mass with only a few options left to consider before collapsing. In that regard, Embracer decided to separate several labels and studios from its portfolio in the aim of righting the ship to more profitable frontiers. Embracer separated from Asmodee as of February 2025 and has now announced the next steps in the transformation of its business that hinges heavily on The Lord of the Rings.

As of today, Embracer announced today it will be changing its name to Fellowship Entertainment and focus on creating and stewarding the works of J.R.R. Tolkien into different commercial and transmedia endeavors. This will span licensing agreements, comics, merchandise, film, video games, and more. Hopefully, this new focus will not come at the expense of diluting the meaning and value of the literature by the late J.R.R. Tolkien, which has been painstakingly managed with tremendous care by Christopher Tolkien and the Tolkien estate.

Fellowship Entertainment would also still retain intellectual property rights to major IPs like Kingdom Come Deliverance, Metro, Dead Island, Darksiders, Tomb Raider, and many more gaming IPs. Fellowship Entertainment will then be comprised of studios such as 4A Games, Aspyr Media, Crystal Dynamics, Dambuster Studios, Dark Horse, Gunfire Games, Limited Run Games, Middle-earth Enterprises, THQ Nordic, Tripwire Interactive, and Warhorse Studios, amongst many others.

As for Coffee Stain Group, this group will be spun off into a separate entity by the end of 2025. It will contain Coffee Stain, Ghost Ship, Tuxedo Labs, and some studios from Amplifier Game Invest. This would leave Coffee Stain to retain some major and award-winning brands to remain in its portfolio, like Deep Rock Galactic, Goat Simulator, and Satisfactory.

The fate of Middle-earth is now in the hands of Fellowship Entertainment. Is Embracer at an end? No, the journey doesn’t end here. Renaming the brand is just another path, one that different labels may take.