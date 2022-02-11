Lost Ark Delays Launch of Free Version

Lost Ark’s free-to-play release has been delayed, Smilegate and Amazon Game Studios announced on Friday just before the game was supposed to be playable. The announcement of the delay was shared on social media with the creators saying that “due to deployment issues,” the launch would have to be delayed. The game has already been playable for a couple of days now for those who purchased a Founder’s Pack to obtain early access.

The announcement shown below is the same one shared on social media as the game was delayed, but it unfortunately doesn’t offer too much info about what’ll be done next aside from saying the game wouldn’t be launching when expected. The game’s creators said they’ll be sharing more info soon and that the patience of those waiting to get in is appreciated.

While this delay stings a bit more given that it’s happened the day it was supposed to be released as a free-to-play game, this isn’t the first time Lost Ark has been delayed overall. Its Western release was delayed previously, but players at least shouldn’t have to wait as long for these delay issues to be resolved given that we were already right up at the time the game would’ve launched.

Lost Ark’s creators acknowledged this week ahead of the free-to-play launch that they’d be working on addressing some of the server issues resulting from an influx of players who paid to get into the game early. It’s unclear if the server problems referenced previously are the cause of the launch issues mentioned on Friday.

“During the Head Start period of Lost Ark’s launch, a massive number of heroes arrived in Arkesia,” the developers said. “While we are thrilled to have so many players joining us, we also recognize that this has brought about large queues on our more popular servers, leading to a less than ideal experience for these players. In an effort to improve player experience for those who have faced queues, we will be taking several steps to put preventative measures in place ahead of our full launch on Friday morning, in addition to addressing some of the outstanding issues surrounding Founder’s Packs claims.”

Recent tallies of Lost Ark’s players showed that there were over 500,000 people active in the game before the free version even arrived, so it’s not hard to imagine how that could cause server complications.

Lost Ark’s creators committed to sharing more information soon, so keep an eye on the socials for the game to see when the launch issues are expected to be resolved.