Lost Ark Game Delays Western Release

The free-to-play MMO game Lost Ark will no longer be getting its Western Release this year, the creators announced this week. Instead, Lost Ark will be released at some point in “early 2022” with no more specific timeframe given at this time. The delay of the game follows an announcement from June that said the game would come to both North America and Europe within a Fall 2021 window.

The announcement below was shared on Twitter on Wednesday and featured a much larger wall of text than we’re used to getting through these kinds of delay announcements. Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games said they discovered there would be “a lot more work” that needed to be done following the technical alpha released in June. That means that the game will no longer be releasing this year.

Please read this letter regarding Lost Ark's Closed Beta and Official Launch. pic.twitter.com/jSSnrrxk6w — Lost Ark (@PlayLostArk) September 1, 2021

“As players have been waiting for so long, we want to take the time to do it right while also ensuring we look after the wellness of our hardworking Amazon Games and Smilegate teams,” the announcement of the delay said. “With that in mind, we’ve made the tough decision to push the launch of Lost Ark to early 2022.”

There is some good news though, and it came right after that announcement. Those who still want to play Lost Ark won’t have to wait until 2022 to do so since there’s a closed beta coming in November. You’ll have to purchase one of the game’s paid options if you want in on the beta, but there’s also a chance you could be selected to join without paying anything.

“Our Closed Beta Test will be conducted from November 4 to November 9 and your feedback will be an important part of the Lost Ark development process,” the announcement said. “Lost Ark Founder's Pack purchasers will have access to the Closed Beta Test. Interested players can also sign up for a chance to receive an invitation to the Closed Beta test by entering their information on our tester sign up page.”

This Western version of the game is published by Amazon Games which has not been having the best of luck lately as far as new releases go. New World, for example, has been delayed more than once in the past and is now finally scheduled to release this month. Crucible, on the other hand, was shut down entirely after being taken back into the closed beta version just a month after it was “released.”

Lost Ark is now scheduled to release some time in early 2022.