Massive Lost Ark Gameplay Trailer Released

Lost Ark is set to release on PC in just a few short weeks, and Amazon Games has released an all-new trailer detailing the MMO’s gameplay. At more than five minutes in length, the trailer gives a significant amount of information about the free-to-play game, including its character customization options, dungeons, sailing, PvP options, and combat. As far as trailers go, this one is on the beefier side, and it could help to sway MMO fans that might be on the fence about trying the game. At the very least, it should help to tide fans over until they can actually try Lost Ark for themselves!

The full trailer for Lost Ark can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Amazon is publishing Lost Ark in North America and Europe, the game was not developed in-house. Lost Ark was actually co-developed by Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG, and first released in South Korea back in 2018. Over the last few years, the game has also been released in Russia and Japan, and seen significant success in those regions. A closed beta for the game was offered back in November, leading to strong reception on Steam, where Lost Ark already has an “overwhelmingly positive” user rating. All of these elements would seem to bode well for its local release!

For those unfamiliar with the game, Lost Ark allows for both solo and group play. Players will have a significant number of customization options available to them, and several different classes to choose from. Players can even customize the ships they use to explore the seven different continents that make up Arkesia. The game is promising massive boss battles, crafting, a “rich story,” and more.

Lost Ark is set to release on PC February 11th. While the game is free-to-play, Founder’s Packs are available for pre-order on Steam now. Readers can find out more about those options on the game’s official Steam page right here.

Are you excited for Lost Ark? Does this trailer make you more excited about the game?