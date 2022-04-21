Lost Ark Update Adds New Class and Region, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Lost Ark's big April update has arrived, and with it comes a new class, a new continent, and the expected set of patch notes to detail everything that's changed. This update is one that was previewed before back whenever the roadmap for April and May was shared towards the start of the month with both the new Glaivier class and the South Vern content revealed previously. The actual patch notes themselves are new, however, so even if you were already looking forward to those two features, you've got other changes to account for as well.

If you're one of the ones who's been following along with these previews, you'll likely already know a bit about the Martial Artist Glaivier class. That and the South Vern continent are available now, but note that the Glaivier is considered an advanced class while the South Vern area is filled with Tier 3 content requiring an item level of 1,340.

"The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between — Focus and Flurry — with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons," Smilegate RPG said about the new class. "The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Focus stance, while the longer glaive harnesses the Flurry stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks."

Aside from those two main features included in this update, you can check out the rest of the patch notes below.

General Store Updates & New Skin Sets

Glaivier special packages have been added, including the Graceful Monkey skin set. The Noble Banquet skin collection has also been added to the in-game store for players interested in purchasing separately from the Premium Ark Pass.

A few other minor store updates will take place in the April Update. Some item quantities have been adjusted in Mari's Secret Shop, and a few new Crystal bundles are available in the in-game store.

General Updates

Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards.

Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after you used your map!

Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.

Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.

Updated the server selection screen background.

Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.

Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.

Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.

Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.

Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.

Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.

Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies allowing users to view all players' active Book of Coordination presets.

Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.

Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.

Notable Bugfixes