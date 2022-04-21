Lost Ark Update Adds New Class and Region, Patch Notes Revealed
Lost Ark's big April update has arrived, and with it comes a new class, a new continent, and the expected set of patch notes to detail everything that's changed. This update is one that was previewed before back whenever the roadmap for April and May was shared towards the start of the month with both the new Glaivier class and the South Vern content revealed previously. The actual patch notes themselves are new, however, so even if you were already looking forward to those two features, you've got other changes to account for as well.
If you're one of the ones who's been following along with these previews, you'll likely already know a bit about the Martial Artist Glaivier class. That and the South Vern continent are available now, but note that the Glaivier is considered an advanced class while the South Vern area is filled with Tier 3 content requiring an item level of 1,340.
"The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between — Focus and Flurry — with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons," Smilegate RPG said about the new class. "The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious barrage in the Focus stance, while the longer glaive harnesses the Flurry stance for gracefully lethal strikes and sweeping attacks."
Aside from those two main features included in this update, you can check out the rest of the patch notes below.
General Store Updates & New Skin Sets
- Glaivier special packages have been added, including the Graceful Monkey skin set. The Noble Banquet skin collection has also been added to the in-game store for players interested in purchasing separately from the Premium Ark Pass.
- A few other minor store updates will take place in the April Update. Some item quantities have been adjusted in Mari's Secret Shop, and a few new Crystal bundles are available in the in-game store.
General Updates
- Added a 25-day track of new daily log-in rewards.
- Improved co-op party play for Secret Maps. Now all four members can submit a map to get rewards with one run. No more worrying about someone dropping from your group after you used your map!
- Chat tab changes will now be shared across your roster.
- Modified voice chat volume settings to stay within a medium range of volume outputs.
- Updated the server selection screen background.
- Increased available character slots from 12 to 18.
- Fixed an issue where skill tree info is not shown when viewing PvP skill info from Book Of Coordination while in a Custom Lobby.
- Improved Book of Coordination settings. Players can now set up skill presets, tripod levels, skill runes, gems, item set effects, etc.
- Updated text to better detail certain Welcome Challenges.
- Adjusted rewards drop location for Naruna Hot Springs.
- Added additional controller settings allowing users to tweak the pointer speed and thumbstick deadzone.
- Added a new button in Custom PvP Lobbies allowing users to view all players' active Book of Coordination presets.
- Added an option to clear all text within the active chat tab when right-clicking.
- Added a new setting allowing players to disable the virtual keyboard while using a controller.
Notable Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue that caused unnatural movement in the sails of the "The Great Journey" wallpaper.
- Fixed an issue that prevented push-to-talk voice while the 'Game Menu' or the 'Settings Menu' were open.
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to spawn too close to certain NPCs, making it difficult to interact with them.
- Fixed an issue that directed players to the wrong area in the "A Nose For News" quests.
- Fixed an issue that prevented text from appearing in the text-to-speech chat tab.
- Fixed an issue that caused an "Unknown Error" message to appear while traversing the Foul Hollow dungeon.
- Fixed an issue that caused the untradeable version of the Destruction Punisher Skin Set to only apply to 1 slot.
- Fixed an issue where the "Armen Stopping the Threat" cutscene was not available in the Memory Chamber.
- Fixed an issue that caused the event timer shown on the map to be offset based on the player's time zone.
- Fixed an issue that prevented VO in several cinematics from being heard while playing as a female class.
- Fixed an issue that caused an "Unknown Error" to be displayed when attempting to equip a compass that couldn't be equipped.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the "Immersed in Death" quest from being completed when reconnecting after equipping the necromancer disguise.
- Fixed an issue that caused VO lines during Abyss Dungeons to be inaudible.
- Fixed an issue that caused some text in the Book of Coordination to not display in the correct language in French, German, or Spanish.
- Fixed an issue where another character's VO was played while Armen was speaking during the "Belated Help" quest.
- Fixed an issue causing debug text to be shown when opening more than one engraving selection chest at a time.
- Fixed an issue that prevented 'Trusted' players from initiating a trade with a new or non-trusted account.
- Fixed an issue that caused the total and online member count within the 'Guild Menu' to not display while using a non-English language.
- Fixed an issue with controllers that caused some buttons to become unresponsive after skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue that caused certain tool-tips to be missing from the controller 'Settings Menu'.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the context menu from being opened with a controller in the 'Friends Menu'.