Lynda Carter Honors Her Late Husband Robert Altman in Emotional Post

The sad news broke last week that Robert Altman, one of the co-founders and acting CEO of Bethesda Softworks, passed away at 74-years-old. "We are deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of Robert A. Altman, our Founder and CEO. He was a true visionary, friend, and believer in the spirit of people and the power of what they could accomplish together. He was an extraordinary leader, and an even better human being," Bethesda wrote on social media. Altman's company is not the only one paying tribute to him online. The video game executive was married to Lynda Carter, the actor best known for playing Wonder Woman on the small screen. Carter took to Instagram yesterday to post about Altman's passing. The two had been married since 1984.

"One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away," Carter wrote. "Robert is the love of my life and he always will be. Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always. We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James. They are the lights of my life and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

Carter added, "To all the fans who have shared their condolences: Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories. To Robert: You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life. Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you’ve left behind. I will love you always and forever." You can view the post below:

Altman served as the CEO of Bethesda at the group’s parent company, ZeniMax Media. In 1999, Altman founded ZeniMax alongside Christopher Weaver, the founder of Bethesda, to serve as a new owner for the publishing label. ZeniMax Media is soon expected to be acquired by Microsoft. The deal, which was announced last year, is expected to go through within the next few months. It's a deal that is expected to leave a lasting legacy for Altman and his time at the company.

Our condolences to Altman's family, friends, and those who have been affected by his passing.