Madden NFL 19 Player Ratings Revealed

Madden NFL 19 hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next month, but before that happens Electronic Arts has finally revealed the final player ratings for the game.

Previously, EA revealed the game’s seven players joining the 99 rating club, but hadn’t revealed how the rest of the league was going to stack up in this year’s installment. But now we know.

Rather unsurprisingly, Super Bowl Champions the Philadelphia Eagles have the strongest roster, boasting nine players above 90 and a whopping 26 players above 80. Other strong teams include Super Bowl runner-up the New England Patriots, as well as NFC powerhouses the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

You can view every player rating here. It’s worth noting that player ratings are subject to change over the course of a season, and that these are simply the ratings for players at the launch of game. And in case you were wondering: Zach Wood, a TE on the aforementioned Saints, is the worst rated player in the league at 35.

As always, some players weren’t happy with their ratings, particularly Leonard Fournette, the running back from the Jackson Jaguars who has a rating of 87.

I’m not sending nothing just take me off madden Period 😭😭😭😭 and let my defense not be number one on there ima send to tackle y’all ass https://t.co/RP71QMHyU7 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 12, 2018

Madden NFL 19 is set to release on August 10th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Below you can read more about what’s new with this year’s entry in the popular football sim:

Madden NFL 19 gives you game-changing control on and off the field. Real Player Motion transforms the way you play Madden delivering you gameplay control with precision and intent. Create and share custom Draft Classes, design your game strategy, progress your players and execute your game plan with all new positional archetypes in Franchise. In Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Team, train your favorite players to fit your roster and lead your team to glory in all new ways to compete.