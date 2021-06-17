Madden NFL 22 Release Date and Cover Art Revealed

Much as it promised earlier in the week, Electronic Arts has today given us our first look at Madden NFL 22. This year's installment in the long-running football sim is going to be coming to both current-gen and last-gen platforms this August and for only the second time ever, the iconic Madden cover art features two current stars from the NFL.

EA revealed all of this information this morning via a new trailer for Madden NFL 22. The video shows off a number of updated gameplay mechanics and systems that have been added to the game since Madden NFL 21. At the conclusion of the trailer, it was then revealed that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tomb Brady and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will both be appearing on the cover of the game this year. Brady and Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks of all-time so putting them on the box art in this fashion is pretty unique. Both players have individually appeared on Madden's cover in the past as well.

This is Madden like you’ve never seen it...

It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

"Madden NFL 22 leverages the power of next generation consoles to deliver the raw energy, emotion, and unpredictability of the NFL through brand-new Dynamic Gameday, which impacts gameplay across every mode," said EA of the latest installment in the Madden series via an accompanying press release. "Whether installing a weekly gameplan in Franchise or going head-to-head in Play Now, games in Madden NFL 22 will feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling in each match-up and in each stadium."

As for when Madden NFL 22 will be releasing, it's set to launch later this summer on August 20. It will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia platforms when it does arrive.

So what do you think about how Madden NFL 22 looks so far? Are you planning to pick it up later this year? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.