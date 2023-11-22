Madden NFL 24 Black Friday Blitz: Release Schedule, Full Player List

With Black Friday just a few days away, developer Electronic Arts knows it's about to have a massive influx of new players in Madden NFL 24 due to deep discounts at retailers and digital stores. To that end, the company always launches one of its biggest promos of the year. Blitz is a fast-moving promo with a constantly refreshing release schedule that will keep players on their toes if they don't know what to look out for. You'll want to know exactly when certain players are available, especially if you're a big fan of this year's rookie class. The Blitz promo in Madden NFL 24 is heavily focused on the young guns who make up the future of the NFL.

Madden NFL 24 Blitz Release Date

Tune in to GMM tomorrow at 10:30AM ET for Blitz player reveals and program details ⚡ #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/pjSG0dzZ1m — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) November 22, 2023

The Blitz promo kicks off officially on November 23 at 6 PM ET. However, there are already a few packs in the MUT store where you can buy some of the Blitz-specific currency early if you want. The Blitz promo closes on November 27 at 11:59 PM ET. It's important to remember that all of your Blitz currency will then be converted into coins, so you'll want to spend it before it's gone.

Speaking of Blitz currency, this year there will be two different types: Blitz Tix and Blitz Bolts. You can use these to buy packs and will be able to earn them from the Blitz Field Pass, as well as other challenges. Additionally, you'll earn 84 OVR Saints SS Jordan Howden just for logging in, and he can be upgraded to 90 OVR with upgrade tokens.

You'll also want to check out House Rules during the event, where you can earn an auctionable 89 OVR Marvin Mims Jr. after picking up 60 wins. If you want, you can convert Mims into 500 Bolts to help you open more packs.

All Blitz Players in Madden NFL 24

Above, you can see the full player schedule for the week. The times listed are when those players are available in packs, so if there's someone you want, you'll want to time your pack opening around them being available. Here are all of the players in the Madden NFL 24 Blitz promo:

Tuli Tuipulotu, LOLB, Chargers – 88 OVR

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens – 88 OVR

Derick Hall, ROLB, Seahawks – 88 OVR

Ty Zentner, P, Texans – 88 OVR

Cameron Mitchell, CB, Browns – 89 OVR

Blake Grupe, K, Saints – 89 OVR – 89 OVR

Jerrick Reed II, FS, Seahawks – 89 OVR

Steve Avila, LG, Rams – 89 OVR

Tyree Wilson, RE, Raiders – 90 OVR

Darnell Wright, RT, Bears – 90 OVR

Ivan Pace Jr, MLB, Vikings – 90 OVR

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers – 90 OVR

DJ Turner, CB, Bengals – 90 OVR

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins – 90 OVR

Keeanu Benton, DT, Steelers – 91 OVR

Joe Tippman, RG, Jets – 91 OVR

Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Cardinals – 91 OVR

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills – 91 OVR

Tavius Robinson, ROLB, Ravens – 91 OVR

Tank Dell, WR, Texans – 91 OVR

Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers – 92 OVR

Brian Branch, FS, Lions – 92 OVR

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Patriots – 92 OVR

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts – 92 OVR

Jevon Kearse, LE, Titans – 92 OVR

Warrick Dunn, RB, Buccaneers – 92 OVR

Nolan Smith Jr, LOLB, Eagles – LTD, 93 OVR

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams – LTD, 93 OVR

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.