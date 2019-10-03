Magic: The Gathering Is Releasing My Little Pony Crossover Cards

Magic: The Gathering is no stranger to promotional sets, and the fact that the card game is releasing a new one specifically to send all net proceeds to the Extra Life charity for the benefit of Seattle Children’s Hospital is also not exactly shocking. Wizards of the Coast, the folks that make the game, are based in the Seattle area. What is a little surprising, however, is that the latest promotional set is a series of My Little Pony crossover cards, and it’s called Ponies: The Galloping.

This is not a joke or some kind of prank. Wizards of the Coast really is going to sell My Little Pony crossover cards, sleeves, and playmats on HasbroPulse.com beginning October 22nd. The card sleeves are digital, and are for Magic: The Gathering Arena, but the rest of the goods are physical, though they’re not exactly tournament legal.

You can check out what the Ponies: The Galloping box set of three promotional cards looks like below:

According to IGN, Magic: The Gathering Card Designer Chris Mooney said that the company “wanted to create a special product for our Extra Life initiative this year. It seemed like a perfect fit and the perfect time for it,” considering that the long-running My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic television show’s final season is set for this October as well.

The cards, of which there are three in total, feature Rarity, Nightmare Moon (with Princess Luna on the opposite side) and Princess Twilight Sparkle. They all feature art that’s a mix of the two properties’ styles from Andrea Radek, Jennifer L. Meyer, and John Thacker. The cards will be sold exclusively as a box set for $50 through HasbroPulse.com from October 22nd through November 4th, and a three-playmat set will go for $100 during the same period as well as Magic: The Gathering Arena digital sleeves for $3.99 a pop. You can check out all the images of this over at IGN.

The Ponies: The Galloping promotional set is set to go on sale via HasbroPulse.com on October 22nd. All net proceeds will go to the Extra Life charity. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.