Magic: The Gathering Reveals 2023 Set Release Schedule

During today's Wizards Presents event, Wizards of the Coast revealed the timeline of set releases leading into 2023. Most of the sets deal with the new storyline that begins in Dominaria United, releasing in September. That story continues into the previously announced set The Brothers' War, releasing later this year, and continue into three new sets in 2023. However, after that story concludes, Magic: The Gathering will be returning to two other familiar planes for its late 2023 sets, both hinting at some possible returning mechanics as well as high adventure in each of those setts' specific narrative themes.

Here, we've collected that timeline of release, and what very few details we know about most of the newly announced sets. You can read on to see what's coming next for Magic: The Gathering in 2023.

Magic: The Gathering also announced some fun Universes Beyond information for the coming year. The Lord of the Rings will be getting a full, Modern-legal set release in Tales of Middle-earth. Warhammer 40,000 is coming to Commander, as is the Doctor in all of his incarnation in a newly announce Doctor Who collaboration with Magic: The Gathering.