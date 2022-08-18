Magic: The Gathering Reveals 2023 Set Release Schedule
During today's Wizards Presents event, Wizards of the Coast revealed the timeline of set releases leading into 2023. Most of the sets deal with the new storyline that begins in Dominaria United, releasing in September. That story continues into the previously announced set The Brothers' War, releasing later this year, and continue into three new sets in 2023. However, after that story concludes, Magic: The Gathering will be returning to two other familiar planes for its late 2023 sets, both hinting at some possible returning mechanics as well as high adventure in each of those setts' specific narrative themes.
Here, we've collected that timeline of release, and what very few details we know about most of the newly announced sets. You can read on to see what's coming next for Magic: The Gathering in 2023.
Magic: The Gathering also announced some fun Universes Beyond information for the coming year. The Lord of the Rings will be getting a full, Modern-legal set release in Tales of Middle-earth. Warhammer 40,000 is coming to Commander, as is the Doctor in all of his incarnation in a newly announce Doctor Who collaboration with Magic: The Gathering.
Dominaria United (September 2022)
Dominaria United kicks off a brand new multi-set story that revisits the original setting of Magic: The Gathering. The set releases in September.
The Brothers' War (November 2022)
The Brothers' War continues the story began in Dominaria United. It goes backward in time to take a closer look at the original Magic: The Gathering conflict, the war between Urza and his brother Mishra. This war set the stage for the battles between Dominaria and Phyrexia and forged many of the core concepts of how magic works in the Magic: The Gathering universe, including the origin of the five colors of mana.
Phyrexia: All Will Be One (Winter 2023)
The latest Dominarian saga continues in Phyrexia: All Will be One. The set title suggests that we'll be seeing the conflict from the opposing side as Magic immerses itself in the Phyrexia.
March of the Machine (Spring 2023)
The Phyrexians are on the move in this climax to the current storyline. This time, the Phyrexians aren't just after Dominaria but are intent on conquering the entire multiverse. It'll take heroes from across Magic's many planes to stop them.
March of the Machine: The Aftermath (Spring 2023)
March of the Machine: The Aftermath is described as an epilogue to the Dominaria vs. Phyrexia storyline. The set will sift through the ashes of whatever is left after the Phyrexian invasion.
Wilds of Eldraine (Fall 2023)
With the Dominaria saga complete, Magic: The Gathering returns to Eldraine, the fairytale setting introduced in the Throne of Eldraine set. Could this mean the return of Adventure cards?
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan (Winter 2024)
After Eldraine, Magic: The Gathering returns to the adventure-themed plane of Ixalan. Hidden Caverns of Ixalan promises plenty of spelunking for treasure in the plane's hidden regions, and of course, dinosaurs.