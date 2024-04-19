Magic: The Gathering Fallout Decks Get Big Discounts on Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier this year Wizards of the Coast and Bethesda launched a crossover that brings the post-apocalyptic RPG world of Fallout to Magic: The Gathering. In the midst of the the massive success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime Video, you might be interested in giving this collaboration a shot. If that's the case, you'll be happy to know that many of the decks have hefty discounts on Amazon right now.

The biggest highlight of the sale is 23% off the Commander Deck bundle, which includes all 4 decks. Individual decks can also be had for 23% to 32% off. However, grabbing the bundle will give you the best deal overall if you can swing it. That said, sellouts are likely. If it happens, you can also find these decks here at Walmart. You can shop all of Amazon's new Fallout merch right here.

In this MTG x Fallout collab, elements of all Fallout games produced since 1997 are featured, some of which have been given an modern update for this release. You can take a closer look at the sets right here, and official details about the Commander Decks can be found below.

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White): "Featuring the goodest of boys, Dogmeat, as your commander, this deck focuses on scavenging for tools, Food tokens, and allies. It also introduces Junk tokens, which can be sacrificed to draw cards. If you enjoy tokens and suiting up your creatures with Auras and Equipment, then this is the deck for you."

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue): "Looking for something a little "different," then try your hand at the Mutant Menace deck, which incorporates Fallout's dangerous and strange mutated creatures, such as this deck's commander, The Wise Mothman. Play creatures, then buff them with counters and proliferate. Irradiate yourself and your opponents using the new rad counters (player counters that mill and damage you)."

Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black): "There's also the Hail, Caesar deck, featuring the franchise's infamous Caesar as your commander. This deck's themes revolve around leaders of militant factions and their soldiers, as well as wasteland raiders. Be aggressive with an army of creature tokens with the help of the squad mechanic, which lets you create extra token copies of creatures."

Science! (Blue-White-Red): "Finally, we have our Science! deck, which focuses on high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synths, and pre-war robots. With Dr. Madison Li as your commander, you will play artifacts to generate energy, a returning mechanic fit for Fallout."

The MTG Fallout set also includes Collector Boosters, which include a Pip-Boy treatment found on 26 cards. Of those, 9 are reprints with alternate card titles and new art. This treatment can be found in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil.

In his review for ComicBook.com, Tanner Dedmon praised the Fallout tv series, calling it a "superb adaptation":

"The Fallout TV show from Prime Video tells a wholly original story, but you'll often forget that while watching if you're a fan of the games. That's not because its story lacks impact or creativity but because the show's creators have done such an impeccable job fleshing out the world of Fallout that it feels like the characters are treading stories and quests you've experienced yourself in one way or another. By staying faithful enough to the source material to earn any liberties it takes with the world of Fallout, the show has once again raised the bar for what a video game adaptation can look like."