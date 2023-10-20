Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wizards of the Coast and Bethesda have partnered on a new crossover that brings the post-apocalyptic RPG world of Fallout to Magic: The Gathering. Like the recently released Magic The Gathering – Doctor Who crossover, Magic: The Gathering – Fallout includes four commander decks, boosters, and bundles. This time around elements of all Fallout games produced since 1997 are featured, some of which have been given an modern update for this MTG release.

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout decks are now available to pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for March 8th. They should also be available here at Walmart in the near future. You can take a closer look at the sets right here, and official details about the Commander Decks can be found below.

Scrappy Survivors (Red-Green-White): "Featuring the goodest of boys, Dogmeat, as your commander, this deck focuses on scavenging for tools, Food tokens, and allies. It also introduces Junk tokens, which can be sacrificed to draw cards. If you enjoy tokens and suiting up your creatures with Auras and Equipment, then this is the deck for you."

Mutant Menace (Black-Green-Blue): "Looking for something a little "different," then try your hand at the Mutant Menace deck, which incorporates Fallout's dangerous and strange mutated creatures, such as this deck's commander, The Wise Mothman. Play creatures, then buff them with counters and proliferate. Irradiate yourself and your opponents using the new rad counters (player counters that mill and damage you)."

Hail, Caesar (Red-White-Black): "There's also the Hail, Caesar deck, featuring the franchise's infamous Caesar as your commander. This deck's themes revolve around leaders of militant factions and their soldiers, as well as wasteland raiders. Be aggressive with an army of creature tokens with the help of the squad mechanic, which lets you create extra token copies of creatures."

Science! (Blue-White-Red): "Finally, we have our Science! deck, which focuses on high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synths, and pre-war robots. With Dr. Madison Li as your commander, you will play artifacts to generate energy, a returning mechanic fit for Fallout."

The MTG Fallout set also includes Collector Boosters, which include a Pip-Boy treatment found on 26 cards. Of those, 9 are reprints with alternate card titles and new art. This treatment can be found in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil.