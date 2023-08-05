Magic: The Gathering Reveals Release Slate Through 2026

Magic: The Gathering celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday at Gen Con, where Wizards of the Coast revealed the game's upcoming release slate through 2026. In addition to collaborative Universes Beyond sets featuring franchises like Doctor Who, Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy, and Jurassic World, Wizards of the Coast also previewed several new Magic: The Gathering releases set firmly within the Magic Multiverse. The release schedule covers the Magic: The Gathering's story arc beginning in September's Wilds of Eldraine set and concluding in 2026 with a set codenamed "Ziplining." Nonstandard releases on the schedule include Ravnica Remastered and Modern Horizons 3.

The new Magic: The Gathering story begins with Wilds of Eldraine and then continues with a return to the adventurous plane of Ixalan in Lost Caverns of Ixalan later this year. Magic will kick off 2024 with Ravnica Remastered, featuring remastered cards from the original Ravnica block of sets, then returns to Ravnica for the murder mystery-themed Murders at Karlov Manner set. Tying into that release, Wizards of the Coast will debut Ravnica: Clue Edition in Q1 2024, combining the Clue board game with one of Magic's most popular settings. In Q2 2024, Magic: The Gathering takes on the Western genre with the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

In Q3 2024, Magic: The Gathering debuts Bloomburrow, introducing a new plane inhabited by anthropomorphized animals without humans. The final main Magic: The Gathering 2024 release is Duskmourn: House of Horror, a haunted house set drawing from 1980s horror fiction. Modern Horizons 3 also releases in 2024.

Magic: The Gathering's 2025 and 2026 releases were teased with codenames instead of official set titles. Q1 2025 sees Codename: Tennis, which explores the racing genre. It'll be followed in the same year by Codename: Ultimate, which returns to the plane of Tarkir, Codename; Volleyball, which is a sci-fi space opera set, and Codename: Wrestling, returning to the plane of Lorwyn. Innistrad Remastered also release in 2025.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic's first 2026 set is Codename: Yachting, which returns to the magic school Strixhaven on the plane of Arcavnios. Codename: Ziplining concludes the Magic: The Gathering story begun in Wilds of Eldraine with a finale comparable to War of the Spark and March of the Machine.

But before all that, Magic is releasing a Secret Lair-exclusive 100-card Commander Deck, Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings. The deck features cards with new art, cards released for the first time in foil, and a mechanically unique card that has only ever appeared in the 2001 Magic: The Gathering video game. The deck has a limited print run and will be available while supplies last for $149.99 beginning on August 10th at 9 a.m. PT. The full release schedule follows:

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)