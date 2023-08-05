Magic: The Gathering Reveals Release Slate Through 2026
Magic: The Gathering reveals plans for a multiyear story lasting through 2026.
Magic: The Gathering celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday at Gen Con, where Wizards of the Coast revealed the game's upcoming release slate through 2026. In addition to collaborative Universes Beyond sets featuring franchises like Doctor Who, Fallout, Assassin's Creed, Final Fantasy, and Jurassic World, Wizards of the Coast also previewed several new Magic: The Gathering releases set firmly within the Magic Multiverse. The release schedule covers the Magic: The Gathering's story arc beginning in September's Wilds of Eldraine set and concluding in 2026 with a set codenamed "Ziplining." Nonstandard releases on the schedule include Ravnica Remastered and Modern Horizons 3.
The new Magic: The Gathering story begins with Wilds of Eldraine and then continues with a return to the adventurous plane of Ixalan in Lost Caverns of Ixalan later this year. Magic will kick off 2024 with Ravnica Remastered, featuring remastered cards from the original Ravnica block of sets, then returns to Ravnica for the murder mystery-themed Murders at Karlov Manner set. Tying into that release, Wizards of the Coast will debut Ravnica: Clue Edition in Q1 2024, combining the Clue board game with one of Magic's most popular settings. In Q2 2024, Magic: The Gathering takes on the Western genre with the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set.
In Q3 2024, Magic: The Gathering debuts Bloomburrow, introducing a new plane inhabited by anthropomorphized animals without humans. The final main Magic: The Gathering 2024 release is Duskmourn: House of Horror, a haunted house set drawing from 1980s horror fiction. Modern Horizons 3 also releases in 2024.
Magic: The Gathering's 2025 and 2026 releases were teased with codenames instead of official set titles. Q1 2025 sees Codename: Tennis, which explores the racing genre. It'll be followed in the same year by Codename: Ultimate, which returns to the plane of Tarkir, Codename; Volleyball, which is a sci-fi space opera set, and Codename: Wrestling, returning to the plane of Lorwyn. Innistrad Remastered also release in 2025.
Magic's first 2026 set is Codename: Yachting, which returns to the magic school Strixhaven on the plane of Arcavnios. Codename: Ziplining concludes the Magic: The Gathering story begun in Wilds of Eldraine with a finale comparable to War of the Spark and March of the Machine.
But before all that, Magic is releasing a Secret Lair-exclusive 100-card Commander Deck, Angels: They're Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings. The deck features cards with new art, cards released for the first time in foil, and a mechanically unique card that has only ever appeared in the 2001 Magic: The Gathering video game. The deck has a limited print run and will be available while supplies last for $149.99 beginning on August 10th at 9 a.m. PT. The full release schedule follows:
Wilds of Eldraine (release date: September 8): Wilds of Eldraine marks the beginning of an all-new multiyear story arc within Magic's multiverse. The storybook setting will have players encounter fairy-tale-inspired characters as they deal with the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion.
- Lost Caverns of Ixalan (release date: Q4 2023): After exploring the wilds in Eldraine, players will return to Ixalan—where dinosaurs roam—in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. This set includes a thematically appropriate collaboration with the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise—also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with the release of Jurassic Park in 1993—with cards featuring brand new artwork that showcase iconic characters and scenes spanning across six feature length films in the Jurassic World franchise.
Ravnica Remastered (release date: Q1 2024): In 2024, Wizards of the Coast will release a remastered collection of cards from Ravnica, a plane that originally debuted in 2005. Ravnica Remastered includes everything fans love about the original Ravnica sets—like a strong emphasis on the guilds—and includes cards from each Ravnica block.
- Murders at Karlov Manor (release date: Q1 2024): In Murders at Karlov Manor, players will experience Ravnica through the eyes of its keenest detectives. A new vision of Ravnica, Murders at Karlov Manor is Magic's take on the detective genre with clues, secrets, hidden identities, and mysteries to unravel. It's a top-down archetypal whodunit murder mystery; fans will need to use their sleuthing skills to solve an innovative puzzle to escape.
- Ravnica: Clue Edition (release date: Q1 2024): Ravnica: Clue Edition combines Clue's timeless, immersive, crime solving experience and cast of colorful suspects with Magic's strategic depth all within the Ravnica setting. A self-contained experience, Ravnica: Clue Edition is a standalone game that welcomes fans of Magic and Clue alike to unleash their inner sleuths and solve the mystery as Ravnica's premier detectives.
- Outlaws of Thunder Junction (release date: Q2 2024): In 2024, Magic: The Gathering will bring players to a new world with Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Featuring some of Magic's most notorious villains, Outlaws of Thunder Junction is an action-packed, frontier fantasy that reimagines the western genre.
- Modern Horizons 3 (release date: 2024): Modern Horizons returns in 2024 with Modern Horizons 3. Magic players love Modern Horizons sets for its rewarding draft format and nostalgic callbacks. Players can expect all of that and more with fan-favorite characters—including some double face cards—and Planeswalkers.
- Bloomburrow (release date: Q3 2024): Also slated for release in 2024, Magic fans can venture to Bloomburrow, a cute and cozy new world in Magic that doesn't include humans at all, and instead includes a bold adventuring party of anthropomorphic animal friends—like squirrels, frogs, rats, and rabbits—that will need to band together on an important quest.
- Duskmourn: House of Horror (release date: Q4 2024): Releasing late in 2024, Magic: The Gathering explores a more modern theme with Duskmourn: House of Horror, which takes place in a haunted mansion and draws inspiration from 1980s-era horror movies, games, and media.
- Innistrad Remastered (release date: 2025): Innistrad Remastered is another installment in the Remastered series. The set will bring everything that Magic fans love about the gothic horror setting of Innistrad into one curated, draftable set.
- Codename: *Tennis (release date: Q1 2025): In 2025, the set currently codenamed as "Tennis" explores the racing genre, but with a Magic twist. This set is shaping up to be Magic's first multiplanar death race across three different worlds.
- Codename: *Ultimate (release date: 2025): Mighty dragons abound in the set codenamed "Ultimate" which will be a return to the fan-favorite plane of Tarkir.
- Codename: *Volleyball (release date: 2025): Releasing in the second half of 2025, the set currently codenamed "Volleyball" takes place in space and immerses players into a science fiction space opera.
- Codename: *Wrestling (release date: 2025): Magic fans love the plane of Lorwyn for its goblins, kithkin, faeries, and elves. Magic: The Gathering will return to Lorwyn in the set codenamed "Wrestling," due to release in 2025.
- Codename: *Yachting (release date: 2026): The set currently codenamed "Yachting" is a return to Strixhaven on Arcavios, one of Magic's recently introduced planes that features students, professors, and everything else you'd expect from a magical college.
- Codename: *Ziplining (release date: 2026): Magic fans can expect an epic conclusion to the multi-year story arc that began in Wilds of Eldraine--similar to War of the Spark or March of the Machine—in the set codenamed "Ziplining" launching in 2026.