Tomb Raider Comes to Magic: The Gathering

Lara Croft comes to Magic: The Gathering in Secret Lair x Tomb Raider, a set of Tomb Raider-themed cards that will be available exclusively through Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair website. The Secret Lair x Tomb Raider drop will include a Treasure token and six cards. One of those cards is a mechanically unique new addition to Magic: The Gathering's card library, while the others are reskinned cards from sets past made to fit into the universe of the Tomb Raider series of video games. Those cards include Shadowspear becoming "Totec's Spear," Academy Ruins becoming "Kitezh, Sunken City," and others.

The mechanically unique card is, predictably, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider. The legendary creature card represents the iconic lead character of the Tomb Raider series, here represented as a green-blue-red Human Ranger with the Raid keyword and mechanics synergizing with artifact and legendary land cards. Magic: The Gathering Commander players are likely to have fun building with Lara Croft as their deck's commander.

The new Treasure token also features original art that fits the Tomb Raider theme. Here's the complete list of contents in the Secret Lair x Tomb Raider drop:

1x Lara Croft, Tomb Raider

1x Search for Azcanta // Azcanta, the Sunken Ruin as "Heart of the Explorer // The Lost Valley"

1x Anger of the Gods as "Storms of Yamatai"

1x Bow of Nylea as "The Grim Whisper"

1x Shadowspear as "Totec's Spear"

1x Academy Ruins as "Kitezh, Sunken City"

1x Treasure token

Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair x Tom Raider will be available beginning November 20th at 9 a.m. PT for a limited time. It'll be available in non-foil ($39.99) and traditional foil ($49.99) editions. The Secret Lair x Tomb Raider cards can be seen below.