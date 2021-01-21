Magic: The Gathering Comics Announced

Magic: The Gathering is returning to local comic book stores in the spring. BOOM! Studios has announced that they will be publishing a line of new Magic: The Gathering comics, with the first series coming out in April 2021. Boom's first series, titled Magic, is an ongoing series by Jed MacKay and Ig Guara, and will take readers from Ravnica to Zendikar. The new series will open with the attempted assassinations of three Ravnica Guildmasters - Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya. The three rivals will then have to put aside their differences and travel to the plane of Zendikar, building towards a confrontation with a "major" Magic: The Gathering character. IGN has a first look at the comics series.

“Twenty-five years ago when I was digging through the commons and uncommons bin to build my first deck, I would never have thought that one day I would be handed the reins to the Magic: The Gathering comic, but here we are!” MacKay said in a press release. “I'm extremely psyched to be digging into the world of MAGIC and all that entails, and can't wait for all of you to see what we've been cooking up for you!”

Magic: The Gathering is also planning to release a set based on Dungeons & Dragons , which is also produced by the Wizards of the Coast game studio. That set is due to come out in summer 2021. Other releases planned for 2021 include multiple sets in the gothic horror-inspired plane of Innistrad , and a new set for Strixhaven . Joe and Anthony Russo are also producing a Magic: The Gathering animated series for Netflix . , which published multiple Magic: The Gathering comics miniseries between 2011 and 2018. The trading card game remains the most popular collectible card game on the market, with several big releases planned for 2021. In addition to the release of a Norse-themed Kaldheim set comics license from IDW BOOM! Studios takes over the Magic: The Gathering

The first issue of Magic will feature cover art by Matteo Scalera, with multiple variant covers featuring different Magic: The Gathering characters. Additionally, BOOM! is also releasing a collector bundle featuring versions of the comic with four covers, including an exclusive variant by Mirka Andolfo.