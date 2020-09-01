Magic: The Gathering Announces Dungeons & Dragons Set for 2021

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering has announced that it will release a full set based in the Forgotten Realms, the main campaign setting for Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier today, Magic: The Gathering announced "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," an upcoming set that will act as an official crossover between the popular card game and tabletop RPG. Few details about the set were announced, besides a summer 2021 release date. Notably, "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released in the traditional slot reserved for the yearly "Core" sets, spurring speculation that the set will act as the 2021 Core Set.

This marks the third time in recent years that the Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons teams have collaborated on a project, following the release of D&D campaign setting books for the Magic: The Gathering planes of Ravnica and Theros. ComicBook.com spoke to D&D Executive Producer Ray Winninger about how the process for developing the new card set differed from previous crossovers. "The process was very similar, but in reverse!" Winninger said via email. "The major difference is that Magic: The Gathering worlds are primarily (but not exclusively) grounded in their visuals, while D&D worlds are primarily (but not exclusively) grounded in text. We worked with the Magic: The Gathering team to develop lots of detailed background info on Theros and Ravnica; they worked with us to develop more detailed visuals for the 2021 D&D set."

Like previous collaborations, "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" was a true collaboration between the two teams. Winninger noted that the D&D team worked with the Magic team on every aspect of the set, similar to how the Magic team worked with the D&D team on Mythic Odysseys of Theros and Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica. "We provided extensive feedback on both the visuals and lore of The Forgotten Realms," Winninger said. Winninger also noted that, like other Magic: The Gathering sets, the visuals of "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" would tell a story and that the set would feature many of their favorite characters in the text.

"Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will be released in Summer 2021.

