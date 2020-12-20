Magic: The Gathering Releases Teaser Trailer For Kaldheim, New Norse Mythology-Inspired Set

✖

Wizards of the Coast has released the new teaser trailer for Kaldheim, the upcoming Viking and Norse mythology-inspired Magic: The Gathering expansion set, and the first set in its 2021 release slate. The Norse influence is all over the teaser, as it suggests multiple worlds connected by a World Tree and an impending apocalyptic event. Kaldheim is home to elves, dwarves, valkyrie angels, changelings, giants, and Viking-like human berserkers. The set's story sees the planeswalker Kaya visiting the plane as the gods of Kaldheim's realms travel between them to battle for control and influence. But the endless war may come to an end if someone figures out a way to bind their power into a single, powerful weapon.

As befits a Norse mythology set, Kaldheim brings back Sagas, Enchantment cards with multiple one-time effects that trigger over the course of several turns. The set also uses modal double-faced cards like those seen in Zendikar Rising, including a set of modal double-faced lands to complement those introduced in that previous set. Changelings are a returning creature type, and they once again have shapeshifting abilities. There's also a new mechanic called Foretell that Wizards of the Coast hasn't yet unveiled.

To lean into the "metal" aesthetic of a set based on Norse sagas, Wizards of the Coast enlisted several popular heavy metal bands to preview cards from the set. Participating bands include Mastodon, Angra, Torche, Smoulder, Rhapsody of Fire, Oceans of Slumber, and Amon Amarth.

Wizards of the Coast will begin Kaldheim preview season in earnest on January 7th, with a reveal on the Magic: The Gathering Twitch channel. Here are the significant dates of the Kaldheim roll out:

Debut day – Jan. 7, 9 a.m. PT, twitch.tv/magic

Magic: The Gathering Arena Launch – January 28th

Magic: The Gathering Online Launch – January 28th

Prerelease – Starts January 29th

Available everywhere – February 5th

Kaldheim is the first new Magic: The Gathering set of 2021. It enters the standard format, which currently includes Throne of Eldraine, Theros Beyond Death, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, Core Set 2021, and Zendikar Rising. Other upcoming 2021 Magic: The Gathering sets include Strixhaven, the game's first Dungeons & Dragons crossover set Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, and two unnamed sets returning to the gothic plane of Innistrad, one focused on vampires and the other on werewolves.

Are you excited about Kaldheim? What did you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments.