Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Look at Fallout Set

Wizards of the Coast has opened the vault to reveal the first look at Magic: The Gathering – Fallout. The upcoming Universes Beyond release brings elements from the popular retro-futuristic, post-apocalyptic video game series to Magic: The Gathering. As with the recently released Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who set, four Commander Decks comprise Magic: The Gathering – Fallout, each with a release date of March 8th. The set also includes Fallout-inspired showcase card treatments based on the iconic green-and-black Pip-Boy display and Fallout's Vault Boy mascot. The four Commander Decks themes are familiar to Fallout players: Survival, Technology, Military, and Mutants. Each deck features a face card commander bringing a memorable Fallout character to Magic: The Gathering: Dogmeat, Dr. Madison Li, Caesar, and Mothman.

The Survival deck encourages players to scavenge for food, tools, and allies to succeed. Dogmeat, the German Shepherd companion who has appeared in several Fallout games, including Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4, is the deck's face card, taking advantage of the Junk token mechanic to let players sacrifice it to draw cards.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

The Technology deck leverages energy weapons, scientists, synthetic beings, and pre-war robots toward victory. The deck includes artifacts that generate Energy, a returning Magic: The Gathering mechanic. Dr. Madison Li, a notable scientist from Fallout 3 and 4, is the deck's commander.

The Military deck fields the leaders of various militant factions from the Fallout universe, along with their rank-and-file soldiers. Caesar, the militaristic conqueror from Fallout: New Vegas, is the decks' commander, leading a legion of cloned creatures.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Finally, Mutant decks focus on the mutated creatures that roam Fallout's Wasteland. Fallout 76's Mothman leads the deck made with heavy-hitting creatures like Feral Ghouls. The deck also uses radiation tokens.

The decks also include saga cards that adapt Fallout storylines into Magic: The Gathering mechanics. Pip-Boy framed cards are found in the decks, and borderless Vault Boy cards, recreating Fallout's signature art style, appear in Collector Boosters. The set includes full art basic lands featuring art drawn from Fallout's inhospitable environments. Half of them are positioned behind a wanderer of the Wasteland, reminding players of the perspective used in modern Fallout games. The others are reminiscent of the isometric view of the original PC Fallout RPGs.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering – Fallout brings a dystopian, post-apocalyptic atmosphere to Magic: The Gathering that hasn't been seen in any of the game's core expansion sets. Look for the four Magic: The Gathering – Fallout Commander Decks and Collector Boosters featuring the Vault Boy style cards to hit store shelves on March 8th.