Fallout 76 Character Builds Shared for Fallout Show's Main Characters

The Fallout TV show has been a major hit for Amazon and Bethesda, bringing players back in droves to the series' long list of video games. Earlier, the team confirmed that it's working on Fallout Season 2, though there's no known release window at the time of this writing. While you wait, there's plenty of content to check out, including Fallout 76, which is currently enjoying one of its best moments since its launch in terms of playerbase. To celebrate, the official Fallout account recently provided fans with in-game character builds for all three main characters from the show that you can use in Fallout 76 if you want to replicate one of them in the MMO.

Fallout 76 In-Game Character Builds for The Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus

(Photo: Prime Video)

The in-game Fallout 76 builds for The Ghoul, Lucy, and Maximus are very detailed. The Fallout team has provided full breakdowns of the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Perks for all three characters. Plus, they've provided suggestions for the different gear for inspiration on how to outfit your character to make them look more like the characters from the TV show. Here's the breakdown Bethesda has provided for each character.

The Ghoul

As you'd expect, most of Walton Goggins' The Ghoul character is heavily focused on gun-toting and ghoul-like abilities. If you're looking to take out enemies in Fallout 76 from afar, The Ghoul is the way to go.

Strength - Barbarian and Bullet Shield

- Barbarian and Bullet Shield Perception - Concentrated Fire, Rifleman, Expert Rifleman, Master Rifleman, Tank Killer, Ground Pounder

- Concentrated Fire, Rifleman, Expert Rifleman, Master Rifleman, Tank Killer, Ground Pounder Endurance - Lead Belly, Cannibal, Ironclad, Ghoulish, Radicool, and Chem Fiend

- Lead Belly, Cannibal, Ironclad, Ghoulish, Radicool, and Chem Fiend Charisma - Lone Wanderer and Animal Friend

- Lone Wanderer and Animal Friend Intelligence - Wrecking Ball

- Wrecking Ball Agility - Moving Target, Action Boy/Girl, Evasive, Sneak, Adrenaline, and Gun Fu

- Moving Target, Action Boy/Girl, Evasive, Sneak, Adrenaline, and Gun Fu Luck - Psychopath, Four Leaf Clover, Grim Reaper's Spring, Quick Hands, Better Criticals, and Critical Savy

- Psychopath, Four Leaf Clover, Grim Reaper's Spring, Quick Hands, Better Criticals, and Critical Savy Outfit - Cowboy Hat and Duster

Lucy

Lucy also has a few gun-specific Perks, but she also has several charismatic traits that'll make her a fan favorite with local villagers. Lucy has a few Perks that'll give her extra utility out in the Wasteland.

Strength - Arms Keeper and Strong Back

- Arms Keeper and Strong Back Perception - Commando, Rifleman, Crack Shot, Exterminator, and Long Shot

- Commando, Rifleman, Crack Shot, Exterminator, and Long Shot Endurance - Rejuvenated and Lifegiver

- Rejuvenated and Lifegiver Charisma - Inspirational and Magnetic Personality

- Inspirational and Magnetic Personality Intelligence - First Aid, Stable Tools, and Robotics Expert

- First Aid, Stable Tools, and Robotics Expert Agility - Gun Runner and Packin' Light

- Gun Runner and Packin' Light Luck - Good With Salt, Pharma Farma, Starched Genes, and Mysterious Savior

- Good With Salt, Pharma Farma, Starched Genes, and Mysterious Savior Outfit - Vault 33 Jumpsuit and Backpack

Maximus

No surprise here. Maximus is the only character among the three that uses Power Armor, so his having several strength-based Perks makes sense. Plus, he has several Power Armor-specific Perks.

Strength - Pain Train, Bear Arms, Full Charge, Heavy Gunner, and Strong Back

- Pain Train, Bear Arms, Full Charge, Heavy Gunner, and Strong Back Perception - Crack Shot

- Crack Shot Endurance - All Night Long

- All Night Long Charisma - Body Guards, Squad Maneuvers, and Tenderizer

- Body Guards, Squad Maneuvers, and Tenderizer Intelligence - Portable Power, Fix It Good, Wrecking Ball, Stabilized, Power Patcher, and Power User

- Portable Power, Fix It Good, Wrecking Ball, Stabilized, Power Patcher, and Power User Agility - White Knight

- White Knight Luck - Mysterious Savior and One Gun Army

- Mysterious Savior and One Gun Army Outfit - Power Armor

Fallout 76 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.