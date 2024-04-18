Fallout Has Been Renewed For Second Season On Prime

Just a week after the premiere of Prime Video's Fallout adaptation, which was met with both critical and audience enthusiasm and overwhelmingly positive reviews, the series has received an official season 2 renewal. The official renewal comes a full week after the series received a tax credit indicating season 2 would be moving forward, and by now most hardcore fans will have already binged the entirety of season 1 and have hopes for what's to come in season 2. Per the tax credit, filming for the second season is expected to move to California.

Fallout is set 200 years after a nuclear war, an entirely new story set in the established canon from the games that is both faithful enough to the source material to win over those with even the highest of expectations and approachable enough for someone entirely new to the series. Consistent praise for the first season follows its core trio of survivors: a naive vault dweller (Ella Purnell) trying desperately to adhere to the golden rule, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel (Aaron Clifton Moten) and a Ghoul (Walton Goggins) with a past full of the iconic yellow and blue of Vaul-Tec.

What's In Store For Season 2

While season 2 is only just officially announced, that doesn't mean it's anywhere near the first time executive producer Jonathan Nolan and co-showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have discussed what's to come for the story, though things like this are certainly a process. Speaking with The Wrap recently, Nolan touched on exactly this sentiment by stating:

"But I think at the same time, you'd be remiss, almost irresponsible to not have started to talk about where your story could take you. So we have been talking from the beginning about how this would develop and evolve in subsequent seasons, if we should be so lucky."

Prime Video's Fallout features an entirely original story, carefully utilizing the elements and pre-established lore from the games to the best of their ability to design a new part of the world that feels like it fits. While there are plenty of iconic elements familiar to the franchise such as a stellar soundtrack, power armor, yao guai, obviously vaults and their corresponding suits, and so much more, that doesn't mean everything that Fallout is known for made it in completely. Robertson-Dworet elaborated on their approach on what to include during this interview as well, stating:

"There's all the greatest hit things, like the most obvious things that people who aren't even gamers know about Fallout, like Nuka, deathclaws, whatever. There are these things that are just so prevalent and we were tempted to do all of them in Season 1. But on the other hand, we didn't want to see the show to seem like it was written by people who just like spent 10 seconds reading the Wikipedia page for Fallout and didn't bother to like bring in some deeper cuts. So it was important to us to also bring deeper cuts into Season 1."

Suffice to say, there's still plenty from the Wasteland for Prime Video to utilize in season 2 of Fallout, including deathclaws and beloved locations from the games. Let us know on X what you're hoping to see in the series' future!