Magic: The Gathering to Increase Booster Pack Prices

Wizards of the Coast has announced a price increase for many of its booster packs, which will go into effect in September. Wizards announced the price changes in a blogpost posted this morning on its website. “Over the past year, the costs of goods, transportation, and manufacturing have increased significantly and steadily for just about everyone across nearly every industry,” the company stated. “For Wizards of the Coast, this means that we’ve seen a large spike in the overall costs to produce Magic: The Gathering. As such, we will be increasing prices by around 11%, allowing for regional variation, on select products in our lineup starting in September.”

The price increases will only impact premier set products (products tied to the game’s four major releases per year) and JumpStart. Commander Decks will also receive a price increase in July. However, other sets like Masters, Modern Horizons, Secret Lair, Challenger Decks, or Universes Beyond will not be impacted by the price increases. Prerelease packs will also not have a price increase at their time.

The news of price increases comes shortly after Hasbro announced its first quarter earnings for this year. Hasbro reported that its Wizards of the Coast division, which produces Magic: The Gathering, earned over $230 million for the quarter, with Magic: The Gathering‘s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty selling over $100 million in product. Wizards’ operating profits for the quarter was $106 million, a decrease of about 3% from the same time period in 2021. Hasbro hinted that it would increase prices of select Wizards of the Coast products during its investor call, citing rising inventory and freight costs. Overall operating profits for Hasbro is also down by nearly 20% due to global supply chain issues. Hasbro also warned that its revenue could be impacted by up to $100 million due to pulling out of Russia earlier this year, due to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Magic: The Gathering’s price increases will go into effect beginning with the Dominaria United set. Backlist products will also be impacted starting in July.