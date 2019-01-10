Magic: The Gathering Teases New ‘War of the Spark’ Set

Wizards of the Coast continues to tease their upcoming War of the Spark Magic: The Gathering Set and a few new details have risen to the surface.

The Wizards Play Network website features the tagline “The Ultimate Battle Stars Soon”, and contains a few details about what’s coming with the set (via ICv2). The release will include the War of the Spark Planeswalker Deck and Deck Display, as well as the War of the Spark Booster Pack/Display, Deckbuilder’s Toolkit, Theme Booster, and the War of the Spark Bundle.

The Planeswalker Decks will feature a foil Planeswalker card not available anywhere else, and the display will come with six decks each, which breaks down to three copies of two decks. The Booster Packs will include 15 cards in each pack are useful when playing in special formats like Booster Drafts or Sealed Deck. The Booster Display comes with 36 packs.

War of the Spark follows Guilds of Ravnica and Ravnica Allegiance, though it is not technically considered part of a block. The previous sets deal with the 10 guilds trying to stay out of Bolas’ grasp, but 5 of them fall. Bolas now controls 5 and there are 5 who are opposing Bolas, and odds are War of the Spark will feature a big showdown between the warring sides.

If you’re wondering what the word Spark refers to, a spark is what gives Planeswalkers their abilities, though there is some debate as to how people actually end up with a spark. Perhaps this set will bring a bit more clarity to that as well as the anticipated battle with Bolas.

There’s no specific date mentioned for release, though we do know it is coming in April of this year. The only teaser that has been released is featured above.

Fans can play the current set Ravnica Allegiance very soon,k as it releases on January 17th. You can check out the official description below.

“Defend Your Guild: Darkness is coming to Ravnica. A conflict that could tear apart the world itself looms large, and the fragile peace between the guilds is strained to its breaking point. Now, with everything on the line, it’s time to step up, prove your loyalty, and fight for your guild.”

Are you excited for War of the Spark? Let us know in the comments!