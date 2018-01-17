Majin Android 21 Confirmed for Dragon Ball FighterZ

There have been a lot of rumors supporting Android 21 making her way onto the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster, and today – they have finally been confirmed. Thanks to the popular Japanese magazine V-Jump, we now know that Android 21 will be a playable character, though not in her traditional form.

Majin Android 21 marks the final character to be confirmed for the roster before the game goes live, though more DLC fighters are anticipated in the future. To see her full official debut, you can see the full scan of the magazine right here at ShonenGamez.

With the second beta period going on tonight starting at 9 PM ET, it’s the last chance to get your hands on this fighter before Dragon Ball FighterZ releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on January 26th!

For more about the game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes theDragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works,Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works,Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.