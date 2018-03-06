Man At Arms Recreates NieR: Automata Weapon In Real Life

The team over at Man At Arms are no strangers to recreating classic video game weaponry in real life, no matter how much time it may take. However, recently, it took on one of its biggest challenges to date – straight out of NieR: Automata.

Man At Arms recently posted its latest episode, which focuses on recreating the Virtuous Treaty sword from the hit Platinum Games adventure – the key weapon of the illustrious 2B. You can see the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you might guess, recreating a weapon like this took a great deal of time, mainly due to its architecture. But Man At Arms’ squad remained undaunted, and, through several steps of recreation, managed to put it together with ease and then do what we’ve always wanted to see it do – slice up fruit like nobody’s business. (Guess there were no robots around to carve up, huh?)

The video lasts about 20 minutes and covers every intricate step of its creation, from the beginning of the blade forging (including the individual parts that are put together into a “hot cut,” as it were) through shaping it properly so it looks like its video game counterpart, right down to the shading so that it matches the colors of 2B’s original weapon. As you might guess, this takes a great deal of time – but, boy, is the team up for it.

It’s a fascinating video that looks into the creativity of the team, and shows the devotion to their craft – just in case you might have missed it from its previous video releases, which are well worth checking out. We’re talking about the making of weapons from games like For Honor and more. Go check them out once you’re done watching the making-of video above.

Oh, and after you get through the creation, you’ll be able to see the blade in action, as we mentioned above. Hey, that fruit totally deserved it, along with that bottle of soda and gallon of milk. Now the only question is if we can get NieR: Automata‘s director Yoko Taro to give it a try. After all, he’d probably be able to cut up some stuff pretty well, don’t you think?

NieR: Automata is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.