New PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive Takes PlayStation Fans Back to the 1990s

A new PS5 and PS4 console exclusive is set to take PlayStation fans back to the 1990s and a forgotten Sega classic. The biggest release of the year so far, and one of the highest-rated releases of the year so far, is a recent PS5 exclusive. This game is Nioh 3. There’s nothing very nostalgic about this game or series, unless you have serious PS4 nostalgia. Those who prefer nostalgia over the latest games are going to want to circle February 20 in their calendars.

On February 20, PS5 and PS4 users — in addition to PC users — will be able to enjoy a classic Sega game that Xbox and Nintendo fans won’t be able to check out, and that is Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition, a remaster of a 1993 Sega CD exclusive. As you may know, the Sega CD is synonymous with full-motion video games, briefly popularizing the genre. The most iconic example of this is Night Trap, but another popular full-motion game from this time, at least by the standards of the genre, was Prize Fighter, developed by the now-defunct Digital Pictures and published by Sega.

Remaster of the 1993 Sega CD Game

On February 20, developer and publisher Screaming Villains is releasing a remaster of this first-person, full-motion boxing game. This remaster has been rebuilt from the ground up, which normally categorizes a game as a remake, but this is explicitly called a remaster. Whatever the case, Screaming Villains promises, “4K video along with numerous improvements and new features.”

If you grew up playing FMV games in the 1990s, but aren’t a boxing person, then you may be happy to know that Screaming Villains is also bringing Slam City with Scottie Pippen back via remaster this year, but right now, there is no word of an exact release date. Meanwhile, if you have 1993 Sega nostalgia specifically, well, another 1993 Sega classic that isn’t FMV also recently was re-released.

The growing trend is to mine nostalgia from the 1990s, 2000s, and even the 2010s. There are many reasons for this, including it being a safer investment compared to making something new. To this end, we expect more and more games from this era to return via ports, remasters, and remakes, and the more this happens, the more niche the releases will get, as we are already starting to see. In fact, the niche releases are often easier and cheaper to revive.

