Maneater Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

UPDATE: Maneater is also coming to Nintendo Switch on the same day as other platforms.

Today, during The Game Awards 2019, developer Tripwire Interactive revealed a brand new trailer for Maneater, its Jaws meets Grand Theft Auto open-world action game where you play as a hungry, hungry shark. Further, the developer announced the game will release on May 22, 2020 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports.

For those that don’t know: in the game you play as large Bull Shark with the task of surviving the shark infested waters of the Gulf Coast. And how do you do this? By eating everything in sight until you’re the apex predator. You’re also on a quest of revenge. Why? Because you’re looking for the human who slaughtered your mother when you were young, leaving your for dead. So, you’re not only very hungry, but very anrgy.

Maneater will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it launches next year. Below, you can read even more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of key features: