Maneater Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

UPDATE: Maneater is also coming to Nintendo Switch on the same day as other platforms.
Today, during The Game Awards 2019, developer Tripwire Interactive revealed a brand new trailer for Maneater, its Jaws meets Grand Theft Auto open-world action game where you play as a hungry, hungry shark. Further, the developer announced the game will release on May 22, 2020 via the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any other additional ports.
For those that don’t know: in the game you play as large Bull Shark with the task of surviving the shark infested waters of the Gulf Coast. And how do you do this? By eating everything in sight until you’re the apex predator. You’re also on a quest of revenge. Why? Because you’re looking for the human who slaughtered your mother when you were young, leaving your for dead. So, you’re not only very hungry, but very anrgy.
Maneater will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it launches next year. Below, you can read even more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of key features:
- Become a MANEATER – Play as a giant Bull Shark and terrorize the coastal waterways. Tear swimmers and divers limb from limb, give the humans a reason to fear you.
- Explore a massive open world – Immerse yourself in a a living, breathing world full of threats, and rewards. Explore sunken wrecks, lurk in swamps, or just cruise the open ocean looking for whales to feed on.
- A Tale of Revenge – Experience a compelling tale of revenge centered around a human who slaughtered your mother and left you for dead. The ocean isn’t big enough for both of you ….
- Deep Stats and Role Playing – Role-play and customize your shark with a variety of stat driven systems. Evolve different parts of your body to improve how they function, or pump up your ferocity to enter brief feeding frenzies.
- Experienced Team – From the minds behind Depth and Killing Floor, our goal as an early access game is to push the feeling of playing as a shark to new heights, developing a strictly single-player experience that will challenge and engage the player from start to finish. Gritty, visceral, heart-pounding action games are our calling.