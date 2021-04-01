Maneater Reveals New Truth Quest DLC Expansion

✖

This summer, Tripwire Interactive will release Truth Quest, a new DLC expansion for its shark RPG Maneater. The DLC will see Chris Parnell reprise the role of Trip Westhaven, as the journalist investigates conspiracies related to Port Clovis. It seems reports about the strange animals from the main game have started to spread online, with many alleging a government cover-up. The expansion will see Westhaven exploring the depths of the region on his ViewTube channel in order to determine what really happened. The expansion will allow players to explore a new region, experience a new story, and grow even bigger!

In a press release, creative director Sean McBride discussed Truth Quest, and what players can expect to see. McBride had teased DLC news earlier this year, but this is the first concrete information we've seen, thus far.

"The team has been hard at work on Maneater: Truth Quest and we’re excited to announce the first details on the downloadable content that so many fans have been asking for," said McBride. "We’re aiming to give players more of what they loved from the original Maneater, with the ability to grow bigger, explore an entirely new region off the coast of Port Clovis, and evolve further tools of destruction. Inspired by Scaly Pete's father's tales of 'Gub'ment Experiments', we pick up where we left off and join Trip Westhaven and the shark's journey down the rabbit hole of conspiracy and military cover ups as you eat, explore and evolve through these uncharted waters."

Players will have more opportunities to build on their sharks in Truth Quest. Five new organ evolutions will be added. The maximum level cap will be increased to 40, and reaching that level opens up a new organ slot. The shark's maximum size will increase, as well.

Unfortunately, that increased size will lead to bigger enemies! Players can expect to see a new "Uber" Apex Predator, and new evolved hunt creatures. The military will also pose a threat, attacking from beaches and the air, via new weapons and vehicles. There will also be five new bounty bosses.

The Truth Quest expansion will cost $14.99, and the base game will be required. Maneater is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

