Maneater Developer Teases Upcoming DLC News

Fans of Tripwire Interactive's shark RPG Maneater will be happy to know that more content is coming to the game in the near future. In a post on Reddit, art director Sean McBride teased that DLC has been in the works for some time now, hinting that information should be revealed in the very near future. McBride was careful to avoid any hints regarding specific content fans might be able to expect from the DLC, politely sidestepping a follow-up question about a new environmental area. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what the developer announces!

"DLC has been confirmed! The team has been working on it for a while now. Hoping to share more information very soon," McBride posted on Reddit.

It will be interesting to see how the developer expands on the world established in Maneater. Reception to the game was a bit mixed (you can find our review right here), with some feeling that the game did not live-up to its full potential. DLC could definitely change that, but it remains to be seen what Tripwire Interactive might have in store next. Of course, this wouldn't be the first update the game has received. Last year, a next-gen upgrade was released for Maneater, giving the game new features meant to take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware.

For those unfamiliar with Maneater, the game features a unique spin on the RPG genre, as players take on the role of a shark out for revenge on the human that killed its mother. As players consume sea life (and humans) in the game's open world, the shark evolves into stronger forms. Like other RPGs, players can even customize the shark with weapons and armor to improve its abilities. It's not hard to imagine the many ways that Tripwire Interactive could expand on the concept, including new forms, new armor, and new areas. Hopefully the developer will reveal more information sooner, rather than later!

Maneater is currently available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version of the game is currently in development. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Maneater? What DLC would you like to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!