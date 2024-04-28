Manor Lords Developers Reveal Upcoming Changes

Manor Lords finally launched last week to rave reviews from fans. The medieval strategy game was already Steam's most wish-listed game before launch, so it's no surprise to see it doing so well out of the gates. That said, Manor Lords did launch in early access, so the developers at Slavic Magic are still in active development. That means players should expect Manor Lords to change quite a bit over the next several months. To that end, the team recently announced some of the biggest changes it's targeting for the next major update in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords First Patch Teased

Slavic Magic hasn't given players the full patch notes for the first major patch coming to Manor Lords, but it has given a rundown on several upcoming features. There will probably be several more changes and bug fixes when the patch officially goes live, but this gives fans a taste of what to expect. Here are all of the announced changes for the next patch in Manor Lords:

Fix all the weird homeless bugs

Tune the archer damage

Tune the trade oversupply mechanics (it's too harsh and punishes regional specialization)

Slow down the rate of the AI claiming territories

Improve the sawpit efficiency/storarge

Those are all important changes, but slowing down the AI seems like a key change. That should give players a little more breathing room to start building up their empire before expanding. Plus, with archers getting a tuning pass, they'll hopefully be more effective at defending from invading enemies. The trade oversupply mechanic changes should also open things up quite a bit, making Manor Lords even more fun at all levels. It's also important to note that this patch (and future patches) should still work with old saves. If something changes, Slavic Magic will probably make a statement before the patch goes live.

Of course, this is only the start of all the changes coming to Manor Lords during early access. Slavic Magic is committed to working with players to build out the best version of the game it possibly can. That means consistent patches during early access addressing the issues players bring up as they dive into Manor Lords.

That said, it's worth noting that, on its Steam page, Manor Lords makes it clear that "the structure and major mechanics of the game are already present now." The team still plans to implement "additional polishing, balancing, and bug fixes," but you shouldn't expect Manor Lords to undergo any foundational changes during early access.

Manor Lords is available now on Xbox and PC platforms via early access.