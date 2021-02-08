Maquette Release Date and Voice Cast Revealed

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Graceful Decay have announced that Maquette, the stylish recursive puzzle video game, will officially launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 2nd. In addition to the release date and a brand-new trailer, it was also revealed that the video game features actors Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel as the two leads, Kenzie and Michael.

Maquette, if you are unfamiliar, was first revealed in the middle of last year for the PS5 as part of a larger PlayStation Indies Initiative alongside titles like Haven and Heavenly Bodies. It basically follows the two aforementioned characters as they look back on their relationship in the form of puzzle mechanics formed out of recursive architecture -- you play inside one version of an area and the area just outside that houses the area you are currently in and so on. It's a bit difficult to explain, but the trailer gives a good idea of what to expect.

"I’ve been wanting to get more involved in video games for years because games do something in storytelling that movies and literature don’t: they encourage people to play an active role in the story," said Howard as part of the announcement. "So when I was offered the chance to work with Annapurna on Maquette, I was very excited to dive into this immersive emotional experience. What I love about this game is that, even though our voices are guiding you through the narrative, you’re still the one that needs to figure out how to solve the puzzles in order to finish the story. And because the game is recursive, there are infinite possibilities as to how the pieces come together."

As noted above, Maquette is set to launch for PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on March 2nd for $19.99.

