Mario Games on Nintendo Switch Are Cheaper Than Ever Before

Mario games on Nintendo Switch are currently cheaper than ever before thanks to new Black Friday deals not from the Nintendo eShop, but Woot. Nintendo famously never discounts its flagship games, and when it does, the discounts are rarely meaningful. This means getting Nintendo games physically is often far cheaper than getting them digitally because retailers will provide the discounts the Nintendo eShop wont. In this case, Woot has stepped in to provide the savings.

The biggest Mario-related discount is for Super Mario RPG, which is currently 47 percent off. This means it is currently available for $31.99. This matches the previous lowest price point for the game.

The next biggest discount is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which is currently 30 percent off on Woof, which means on sale for $41.99. This is the cheapest the 2024 release has ever been.

The next biggest discount is for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is 28 percent off on Woot. This means it is on sale for $42.99, which is a new low price for the Nintendo Switch game.

After this, the next biggest discount is a 20 percent discount for both Super Mario Party Jamboree and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, which renders the former $47.99 and the latter $39.99. These price points match previous lows for these two games.

Lastly, new release Mario & Luigi: Brothership is currently 17 percent off, the game’s first ever discount and consequently the cheapest it has ever been. With this discount, the game is $49.99.

All of these deals are only available for a limited time and as supplies last. Meanwhile, and as always with Woot, those with an Amazon Prime subscription will enjoy free shipping on each game as Woot ships via Amazon.

This is the cheapest these games will likely be considering we are in Black Friday season. Cyber Monday and Christmas could bring additional discounts, but they are unlikely to be meatier than these discounts, or at least this is what history suggests.

