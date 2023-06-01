Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Next DLC Wave Possibly Coming "Soon"

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass has been adding DLC tracks in waves, with the most recent having dropped back in March. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for more content to release, but it seems an end is nearly in sight. A recent Tweet from the official Nintendo of Canada Twitter account hints that "more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon." How soon that will happen remains to be seen, but Nintendo tends to drop an official reveal trailer about a week ahead of the actual release.

It's Mom and Dad's time to shine when it comes to #MarioKart 8 Deluxe! Can you show off your skills at family game night, or will you be the one to fall behind?



Psst… more courses are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass soon…https://t.co/BKfxEkOYSM pic.twitter.com/7bFzyV5Sj2 — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) May 30, 2023

The next wave will be the fifth and penultimate one for the game. The Booster Course Pass has been adding a mix of wholly-new and returning tracks. Many are also tracks that debuted in the mobile game Mario Kart Tour, making this the first time they've been available to players on console. Wave 4 also included a new racer in the form of Birdo, and Nintendo has confirmed that others racers will be added in upcoming waves. It's widely assumed that we'll be seeing some of the racers from Mario Kart Tour added, including favorites like Diddy Kong and Pauline.

Of course, one possibility we could see in the next wave is content based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. A good chunk of the animated film was inspired by Mario Kart, and the movie even gave the karts an origin story. While some of the vehicles that appeared were taken from the games, there were also new ones created specifically for the film, such as the ones used by Toad and Donkey Kong. It's possible we could see these vehicles added to Mario Kart 8, or even a track based on the Jungle Kingdom area from the movie. It's all just speculation for now, but hopefully Nintendo will reveal some information over the coming weeks!

What are you hoping to see next from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Would you like to see content based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!