Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Makes His Official Debut With New Star Citizen Cutscene Trailer

In a galaxy far, far away, Mark Hamill isn’t our beloved Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, but instead Lt. Cmdr. Steve “Old Man” Colton in Star Citizen’s single-player campaign Squadron 42. Which is great, because The Last Jedi definitely reflamed our desire to see more Hamill screen time!

Cloud Imperium Games just released the full cutscene for the first time showing Hamiill in action, while showcasing some of his dialogue options during the single-player narrative. The mechanics of thought-to-speech translation makes this cutscene that much more interesting, and it also gave Star Citizen fans a closer look at what else Squadron 42 brings to the table.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From this inside look, courtesy of IGN, the cutscene footage shown looks incredibly impressive. The official big reveal comes on Thursday, which gives never before seen insight into what Squadron 42 has to offer fans that have been begging for a single-player experience. One thing is for sure, we hope it features a lot more Hamill.

Hamill himself is joined by other iconic celebrities, including X-Files’ Gillian Anderson and Gary Oldman.

If you’re new to the world of Star Citizen, here’s what you should know about the upcoming single-player narrative add-on:

“Embark on a cinematic single-player adventure as a rookie Navy combat pilot in the Star Citizenuniverse. Get to know your crewmates aboard a living capital ship while deciding on how to overcome challenging missions and deadly enemies.

in 2945, the brave men and women of the United Empire of Earth’s Navy fight tirelessly to protect humanity. While dangerous aliens like the Vanduul are a constant threat along the Empire’s borders, outlaws and bandits often prove just as dangerous closer to home. These massive capital spaceships keep a vigilant watch over Humanity’s star systems, ready to launch squadrons of deadly fighters should a threat arise.

You are one of these brave men and women. You’ll serve alongside a vibrant crew, each with personalities and storylines of their own, while a dynamic conversation and reputation system allows you to define your character through your actions and interactions to craft an experience all your own.”

If you’re getting severe Mass Effect trilogy vibes from this, you’re not alone.