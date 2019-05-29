Square Enix Announces Marvel’s Avengers Game, Full Reveal Coming at E3

Square Enix unveiled on Wednesday the official name for its superhero game which was previously referred to simply as The Avengers Project. The game’s title is Marvel’s Avengers, a name that follows Marvel’s trend of simplifying its other projects like Marvel’s Spider-Man. Square Enix is publishing Marvel’s Avengers while Crystal Dynamics will serve as the developer, and while we’ve only been given a teaser of the game so far with the reveal of its logo and title, the full reveal will take place during Square Enix’s E3 showcase in June.

Square Enix announced the title of its upcoming game on Wednesday by sharing a tweet from the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account that’s been set up to share news about the game. The first bit of that information was shared in the account’s sole tweet which says the Square Enix presentation at E3 will bring us the first look at the game. A specific time slot for the game wasn’t given, so we’ll just have to tune into the show when it starts at 6 p.m. PT on June 10th to see where Marvel’s Avengers falls within the reveals.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers. 🗓️ The event – complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

The link in the tweet goes out to Square Enix’s news section of its site, though there’s nothing up there on Marvel’s Avengers at this time. It could be that it’ll be updated later with some more information about the game, though it could also just end up being another message telling fans when to tune in.

Crystal Dynamics is known for creating Square Enix’s Tomb Raider series and will be working with Eidos-Montreal, a studio which is responsible for the Deus Ex series. Until we know more about the new game, the old trailer above and a summary of the game released in the past with promises of an entire universe of gameplay is all we have to tide us over until E3.

“The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise,” Crystal Dynamics’ site said about the game. “Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come.”

Marvel’s Avengers will be fully revealed by Square Enix on June 10th during its E3 presentation.