New Marvel's Avengers War Table Will Reveal New Playable Hero, More Post-Launch Content

Developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix today announced a third War Table stream for the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers. The new stream will take place on September 1st at 1PM ET/10AM PT, just days before the video game launches on September 4th. According to the announcement, the new stream will focus on the first post-launch story season as well as reveal a new playable hero.

Additionally, it will include more information on the upcoming video game's progression system as well as hints and tips for taking on the various enemies within the title. In short, it sounds like the new War Table stream is going to be a postgame content as well as several other odds and ends to better prepare folks to start off -- which seems like the sort of thing the developers would learn was necessary from the recent beta.

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

As noted above, the third War Table stream is set to premiere on September 1st at 1PM ET/10AM PT. Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Are you looking forward to the new War Table stream? What do you think about what we have seen about the game so far? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.