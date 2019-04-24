Marvel Future Fight Adds Avengers: Endgame Content

Avengers: Endgame content has now come to Marvel Future Fight ahead of the movie’s big release later this week to gear up some of the game’s characters with outfits from the film. Netmarble Corp. released the new update for the mobile game recently and added another mode and more features, some of which were previewed in a trailer that also showed a Tier-3 Thanos character.

Marvel Future Fight now has new costume options for the core cast of the Avengers movies like Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos, and others now that the update’s been released, according to an announcement from Netmarble. The announcement that’s seen on the game’s forums said exactly 18 outfits had been added to the game with the trailer above showing off some of the new looks as well as a Tier-3 Thanos.

“Both Thanos and the Avengers have been preparing for the final battle,” the Marvel Future Fight announcement said. “In light of this, we’ve added 18 new [MARVEL’S Avengers: Endgame ] and [Team Suit] themed uniforms. MakeNebula and Hawkeyegrow even further as they can realize theirPotential!”

Outside of the new uniforms, Netmarble added several other features detailed below.

World Events – These events allow players to play on the same team the event provides at certain times of the day. By earning points and eliminating enemies, players are rewarded according to the team’s average score at the end of the event.

– These events allow players to play on the same team the event provides at certain times of the day. By earning points and eliminating enemies, players are rewarded according to the team’s average score at the end of the event. Agent Levels – Agent Level, which consist of both Growth Level and Strength Level, will rise as players grow their Super Heroes and expend specified items. As the player Agent Level increases, stat points are provided to the player who can utilize them to gain special effects.

– Agent Level, which consist of both Growth Level and Strength Level, will rise as players grow their Super Heroes and expend specified items. As the player Agent Level increases, stat points are provided to the player who can utilize them to gain special effects. Synergy Uniforms – When players purchase two uniforms in a group, additional effects are granted. Uniforms grouped together can also grow at the same time even if players only develop one uniform.

The full notes and specifics of the content that’s been added can be seen through the game’s forums.

