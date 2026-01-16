Marvel Rivals Season 6 Update Adding Deadpool Now Live, Here Are the Patch Notes

Season 6 of Marvel Rivals has today kicked off and has notably added Deadpool as the game’s latest playable character. Deadpool was first announced to be joining the Marvel multiplayer game last month and immediately became one of the most eagerly anticipated characters in the title’s short history. Now, Deadpool has finally become available to play alongside a variety of other changes that have rolled out in tandem with Season 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now for all platforms, the Season 6 Marvel Rivals update is one of the largest that the game has seen in months. Deadpool represents the biggest addition with this patch, as the “Merc With a Mouth” is the first Rivals character who can play multiple roles at once. His arrival should drastically shift the game’s overall meta, which means that those who play competitively will want to quickly get a grasp on what he’s capable of.

Beyond this, Season 6 has also made some other minor changes to characters like Thor, Magneto, and Punisher. The Season 6 Battle Pass has also been received, while seasonal events like Gone Nutty For Gifts and Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival have been extended. All in all, this is a substantial update for Marvel Rivals that should prompt players to return to the game if they’ve been away for a few months.

To get a look at everything that this new Marvel Rivals Season 6 update has brought with it, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Play video

New Stuff

Deadpool

Deadpool is joining Marvel Rivals! Katanas, quips, healing factor, now available at a spawn point near you. I’m here to slice, dice, and steal the spotlight. And yes, I talk. A lot.



New Plot Twists & Tales

New Serial – Night at the Museum! It’s like that other one, but with more explosions and 90% more Deadpool.

New Deadpool Lore – Hero In His Own Mind. Hey, I take offense to that!



Hero Proficiency, Now with Extra Bragging Rights

Lorded everyone? Not anymore! Season 6 brings more levels, more rewards, and more reasons to keep flexing your main. Unlock them all and make your lobbies jealous.

(And the best part, all that sweet Proficiency that you’ve been stockpiling will not go to waste. It’s getting automatically converted into shiny, new levels with the update. That means if you’ve been a total sweat and racked up a mountain of Proficiency, you’ll INSTANTLY unlock new rewards. Boom! Achievement unlocked. No extra button-mashing required.)



New Systems

Times Square – Epic Photo Mode: New camera toys! Capture your most heroic, hilarious, or humiliating moments. Pick your fav filter and share with others. Insta, eat your heart out.

Controller Settings – Share the Genius: Save, share, and swap controller configs. Now you, too, can have Deadpool-level reflexes (results may vary, batteries not included).



S6 Battle Pass

All-new BP – Museum Ticket! Unlock 10 snazzy new costumes, starring:

Invisible Woman – Prism Parade

Venom – Space Corsair

Mantis – Galactic Gladiator

And more.



Season Event: Whac-A-Jeff

Capture Jeffy-Boy in the new event and unlock the FREE (that’s right) Jeff the Land Shark – 8-Bit Bash costume.



Gone Nutty For Gifts

Has been extended until January 29th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC).



Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival

The end date has been moved back to January 29th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC).



Competitive

This season drops brand-new Nameplate Frames, Badges, and a treasure trove of rewards. Gold-tier and up? You snag my costume, Deadpool – Workwear Woes, the one I’m forever whining about.



Mode Adjustments

Resource Rumble Gets Rumbled: Attention, Quick Match fans (and everyone who ever rage-quit Resource Rumble)! The mode and its map have been yeeted out of Quick Match.



Rewards for EVERYONE!

This season, rewards rain down from the champions all the way to those who valiantly (or hilariously) get knocked out in the open qualifiers. That means: All-new Nameplates, Sprays, Exclusive-Emblems, etc. Bling it up! And, every single placement gets some Units. Even if your team’s best move is a group dance at spawn.



Champion Points: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Starting with Marvel Rivals Championship Season 7, you’ll rack up Champion Points just by showing up and competing. Stack ’em high to fight for your chance at promotion, or dodge relegation, during both the mid-season finals and end-of-season pro league shuffle! Seasons 7 through 11: You can earn up “Champion Points 26.” When Season 8 wraps, top factions from that season AND the cumulative “Champion Points 26” leaderboard (that’s the “I never miss a season” crowd) can qualify for the Ignite Mid-Season Qualifiers, battling it out for a spot in the Ignite Series’ second stage for 2026.



Accessories

New bling for: Rogue, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Squirrel Girl, Iron Man, Cap, Daredevil, Black Panther, Storm, and Blade.



College Perks

New rotation of College Perk costumes:

Thor – Majestic Raiment

Scarlet Witch – Immortal Sovereign

Jeff the Land – Shark Sunshine Land Shark

Wolverine – Weapon X

Mister Fantastic – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Invisible Woman – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Human Torch – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Thing – The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Spider-Man – Future Foundation

Squirrel Girl – Sunshine Squirrel



Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

Scoreboard Limbo: After spectating in a Custom Game – Tournament Room, players could get stuck on the results screen. Not anymore. You’re welcome!



PC

Mouse Optimization: High polling rate mouse experimental optimization setting (Settings – Keyboard) for all you hardware snobs (8K polling rate mice). Activating it can resolve related lag issues. Now your moves are as fast as my comebacks.

Slimmer Files: PC install shrank by 15%. More room for cat memes!



Heroes