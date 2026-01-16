Marvel Rivals Season 6 Update Adding Deadpool Now Live, Here Are the Patch Notes

Season 6 of Marvel Rivals has today kicked off and has notably added Deadpool as the game’s latest playable character. Deadpool was first announced to be joining the Marvel multiplayer game last month and immediately became one of the most eagerly anticipated characters in the title’s short history. Now, Deadpool has finally become available to play alongside a variety of other changes that have rolled out in tandem with Season 6.
Downloadable now for all platforms, the Season 6 Marvel Rivals update is one of the largest that the game has seen in months. Deadpool represents the biggest addition with this patch, as the “Merc With a Mouth” is the first Rivals character who can play multiple roles at once. His arrival should drastically shift the game’s overall meta, which means that those who play competitively will want to quickly get a grasp on what he’s capable of.
Beyond this, Season 6 has also made some other minor changes to characters like Thor, Magneto, and Punisher. The Season 6 Battle Pass has also been received, while seasonal events like Gone Nutty For Gifts and Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival have been extended. All in all, this is a substantial update for Marvel Rivals that should prompt players to return to the game if they’ve been away for a few months.
To get a look at everything that this new Marvel Rivals Season 6 update has brought with it, you can find the full patch notes attached below.
Marvel Rivals Season 6 Update Patch Notes
New Stuff
Deadpool
Deadpool is joining Marvel Rivals! Katanas, quips, healing factor, now available at a spawn point near you. I’m here to slice, dice, and steal the spotlight. And yes, I talk. A lot.
New Plot Twists & Tales
- New Serial – Night at the Museum! It’s like that other one, but with more explosions and 90% more Deadpool.
- New Deadpool Lore – Hero In His Own Mind. Hey, I take offense to that!
Hero Proficiency, Now with Extra Bragging Rights
Lorded everyone? Not anymore! Season 6 brings more levels, more rewards, and more reasons to keep flexing your main. Unlock them all and make your lobbies jealous.
(And the best part, all that sweet Proficiency that you’ve been stockpiling will not go to waste. It’s getting automatically converted into shiny, new levels with the update. That means if you’ve been a total sweat and racked up a mountain of Proficiency, you’ll INSTANTLY unlock new rewards. Boom! Achievement unlocked. No extra button-mashing required.)
New Systems
- Times Square – Epic Photo Mode: New camera toys! Capture your most heroic, hilarious, or humiliating moments. Pick your fav filter and share with others. Insta, eat your heart out.
- Controller Settings – Share the Genius: Save, share, and swap controller configs. Now you, too, can have Deadpool-level reflexes (results may vary, batteries not included).
S6 Battle Pass
All-new BP – Museum Ticket! Unlock 10 snazzy new costumes, starring:
- Invisible Woman – Prism Parade
- Venom – Space Corsair
- Mantis – Galactic Gladiator
- And more.
Season Event: Whac-A-Jeff
Capture Jeffy-Boy in the new event and unlock the FREE (that’s right) Jeff the Land Shark – 8-Bit Bash costume.
Gone Nutty For Gifts
Has been extended until January 29th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC).
Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival
The end date has been moved back to January 29th, 2026, at 09:00:00 (UTC).
Competitive
This season drops brand-new Nameplate Frames, Badges, and a treasure trove of rewards. Gold-tier and up? You snag my costume, Deadpool – Workwear Woes, the one I’m forever whining about.
Mode Adjustments
- Resource Rumble Gets Rumbled: Attention, Quick Match fans (and everyone who ever rage-quit Resource Rumble)! The mode and its map have been yeeted out of Quick Match.
Rewards for EVERYONE!
This season, rewards rain down from the champions all the way to those who valiantly (or hilariously) get knocked out in the open qualifiers. That means: All-new Nameplates, Sprays, Exclusive-Emblems, etc. Bling it up! And, every single placement gets some Units. Even if your team’s best move is a group dance at spawn.
Champion Points: The Gift That Keeps On Giving
Starting with Marvel Rivals Championship Season 7, you’ll rack up Champion Points just by showing up and competing. Stack ’em high to fight for your chance at promotion, or dodge relegation, during both the mid-season finals and end-of-season pro league shuffle! Seasons 7 through 11: You can earn up “Champion Points 26.” When Season 8 wraps, top factions from that season AND the cumulative “Champion Points 26” leaderboard (that’s the “I never miss a season” crowd) can qualify for the Ignite Mid-Season Qualifiers, battling it out for a spot in the Ignite Series’ second stage for 2026.
Accessories
- New bling for: Rogue, Deadpool, Doctor Strange, Squirrel Girl, Iron Man, Cap, Daredevil, Black Panther, Storm, and Blade.
College Perks
New rotation of College Perk costumes:
- Thor – Majestic Raiment
- Scarlet Witch – Immortal Sovereign
- Jeff the Land – Shark Sunshine Land Shark
- Wolverine – Weapon X
- Mister Fantastic – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Invisible Woman – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Human Torch – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- The Thing – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Spider-Man – Future Foundation
- Squirrel Girl – Sunshine Squirrel
Fixes and Optimizations
All Platforms
- Scoreboard Limbo: After spectating in a Custom Game – Tournament Room, players could get stuck on the results screen. Not anymore. You’re welcome!
PC
- Mouse Optimization: High polling rate mouse experimental optimization setting (Settings – Keyboard) for all you hardware snobs (8K polling rate mice). Activating it can resolve related lag issues. Now your moves are as fast as my comebacks.
- Slimmer Files: PC install shrank by 15%. More room for cat memes!
Heroes
- Thunderstruck and Wonder-Not-So-Full: Thor’s Thorforce, due to network delays, could sometimes look like it was charged up, then vanished faster than Loki at a family reunion. Using that vanishing Thorforce to activate Awakening Rune would cause it to fizzle out prematurely. Talk about awkward… Most cases of this have resolved; a few are still under investigation. Give them time, people.
- Magneto’s Magnetic Misstep: If Winter Soldier’s Tainted Voltage lands the exact second Magneto pops his Ultimate, Magneto could get launched like a bad elevator ride. Now he stays grounded; unless he’s being dramatic, which is always.
- Punisher’s Patchy Ping: Bad network vibes? The Punisher’s Vantage Connection could send him to unexpected places under poor network conditions. It’s fixed now, so you won’t look like you’re internet-exploring the upside-down anymore. No more “where am I?” F.Y.I. – you’re welcome.
- Piercing Projectiles’ Pinball Physics: Some piercing projectiles, on extremely rare occasions, decided to deal extra damage, just because. This has been fixed, so now you’ll only get wrecked by skill, not by RNGesus.
- Strange’s Grounded Gateway: Flying heroes couldn’t use Doctor Strange portals cast directly on the ground. Ground-level sorcery: approved. The floor is not lava, it’s destiny.
- Jeff the Land Shark Button Brouhaha!: Listen up, Jeff and Groot groupies! Jeff’s Team-up Ability default keybind is now EMPTY. So, before you go trying to hitch a ride on Groot’s bark-side, take a second to manually set your keybind. Your thumb (and Jeff) will thank you.