Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Todd McFarlane Shares Thoughts on Venom's Design

When Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PlayStation 5, the game will see Venom playing a key role. There had been some glimpses at the character previously, but at SDCC, Insomniac Games offered our best look yet at Venom's full appearance. Venom's co-creator Todd McFarlane was recently interviewed by IGN, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the design, and whether he thought Insomniac had done the character justice. McFarlane had some praise to share, mostly focusing on the character's size. As McFarlane points out, you can't see Venom alongside other characters, but the most recent trailer does give the impression that the villain has a larger mass to him.

"So let me tell you the first thing I always look for, given I'm the visual creator of him: I intentionally made him bigger than an average superhero, right? Not seeing any other characters in there, he looks big. He has big, broad shoulders. If you now put an average person and he's at least 20, 30, 40, 50% bigger than an average person, even Iron Man, then I go yes. For me, that's a giant point," McFarlane told IGN.

McFarlane went on to point out one element he's not as fond of, and that's Venom's tongue. While that element of the design has become something of a staple over the years, the character's earlier appearances just had Venom with a toothy grin. It wasn't until artist Erik Larsen came on board Amazing Spider-Man that the trademark "Venom tongue" was added.

"Sharks are scary and they never stick their tongue out at you, right? So, he looks cool there, but with or without the tongue he looks pretty badass," said McFarlane.

Regardless of whether fans find themselves in the "pro-tongue" camp or team "anti-tongue," Insomniac's take on Venom certainly does look intimidating! Players can see just how intimidating Venom will be when Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20th.

