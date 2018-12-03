‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Dominating UK Sales Charts, May Surpass ‘Uncharted 4’ As Best Selling PS4 Exclusive

Ever since its release back in September, Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games has been webbing up some serious cash. The game made serious sales movement in its first week of September; and has since become one of this year’s best-selling titles. But a new report from overseas gives us an idea of just how much staying power it really has.

The report, filed by GamesIndustry International, made note in its latest sales numbers for the UK market that FIFA 19 is still a dominant champion, though Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are doing rather well in their own right. However, Spider-Man deserves separate mention, if only because that game could very well be the biggest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive ever.

According to the report, the game has become “the fastest-selling PS4 game ever released and is on course to overtake Uncharted 4 as the best-selling PS4 exclusive this generation (UK sales).”

Now, in case you missed it, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was a peak performer for Sony back in 2016. The game cleared 8.7 million copies sold with ease, helping the series surpass 41 million copies sold in all. But with Spider-Man’s tempo going the way it is, that number could easily be eclipsed. At this rate, Spidey might even reach over 10 million copies sold by the end of the holiday season, especially with his third and final DLC pack set to release sometime this month.

When the game launched, it picked up some extraordinary sales numbers, with 3.3 million copies right out the door, and numbers that haven’t dwindled that much since then, even in the face of fierce competition like the above games. And having Spider-Man included as a pack-in with a Black Friday bundle deal with a PS4 Slim for $200 wasn’t that bad a move either, putting even more copies into the homes of consumers.

We likely won’t hear what Spider-Man‘s final sales tally is until sometime in January. But don’t be surprised if it surpasses Uncharted 4‘s numbers and creates some magnificent ones of its own. The game is simply that good.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

