Does ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?

WARNING: There are story spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man ahead. If you haven’t already played Marvel’s Spider-Man, and you don’t want to be spoiled on major plot beats, character spoilers, or world spoilers, this is not the article for you. You have been warned!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is out in the wild, and now that players are working their way through the game (and some of the crazier players are probably finishing it soon), many Marvel faithful are wondering if the game will continue the cinematic tradition of indulging fans with a post-credits scene. We all know that you never walk out of a Marvel movie until the credits are done rolling, but should you expect anything at the end of Spider-Man?

The answer is yes! Marvel’s Spider-Man is going to give you not one, but two incredibly-juicy post-credits scenes, and both of them are going to give you a big “oh sh**” moment. Right when you finish the game, a stylized credits sequence will play out with animations and illustrations. This bit is pretty short, and right after it concludes you’re in for a treat. Then the actual credits roll. The big ones. You can speed these credits up or skip them entirely, but don’t quit out of the game or walk away, because there’s a second, even juicier scene that plays out when these are over!

We won’t tell you exactly what happens in these scenes, but we can tell you for sure that a few major questions that fans have had about the game for months now are going to be answered in those two scenes. Many of the “will this happen” and “will we see this” questions and concerns will finally be laid to rest, and by the time the bulk of players who bought the game at launch get around to finishing it, there are going to be so many fantastic conversations about what these scenes mean.

To be perfectly clear, these have significance to the story that you’re about to play, and they’re significant for any future sequels we might see from Insomniac Games going forward. Considering the scope of this game’s budget, production value, and marketing, we’d be shocked if Sony and Insomniac weren’t planning for at least a three-game series, though obviously we haven’t heard anything about a sequel just yet. When we do, though, we know exactly what will be on players’ minds.

Guard yourselves, friends! You’re in for a serious treat, and there are going to be spoilers all over Reddit and Twitter. In the meantime, you can read our spoiler-free review right here.