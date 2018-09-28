Marvel’s Spider-Man Coins Term Spider-Geddon

Marvel’s Spider-Man has given comic lovers more content than they expected, and its original take on Peter Parker is expanding beyond the video game. This week, fans got a taste of Spider-Geddon, and its premiere issue touched brings in the game’s take on Spider-Man. And, in true web-swinging style, the hero has enough time to coin a solid phrase before the issue ends.

For those unaware, Spider-Geddon #0 came out this week. The issue is the follow-up to Edge of Spider-Geddon, and it shows a familiar face as he recruits the hero of Marvel’s Spider-Man for a mission.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, it is the Superior Spider-Man who tries to get on Peter’s good side, but the hero from Earth-1048 isn’t willing to listen. The pair fight with one another at first, and the whole debacle leads to the baddie Tarantula escaping custody. This prompts Spider-Man to cut a deal with Superior, saying he will help the latter if they can get the villain back into cuffs.

By the time the issue ends, fans see Superior and Spider-Man swinging out to a yet-known location. It is there Spider-Man takes the plunge and coins the term Spider-Geddon, giving the comic run its name.

“I think you mean Spider-Geddon! Ooh, can we call it that,” Peter says, correcting Superior’s missed pun. “I’m trademarking it. I’m writing the theme song in my head.”

If you are wanting to keep up with this new comic run, fans will get a look into Petre’s story post-game. The character will join all sorts of Spider-Men as they band together to stop the Inheritors from messing up the multiverse. So, if you want to tune into the new run’s first issue, you can check out its synopsis below before it drops on October 10.

“Back in 2014, SPIDER-VERSE brought every Spider-Man ever together. This event spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #800 has Christos Gage and Dan Slott teaming up to destroy them all! The Inheritors have somehow gotten out of their radioactive prison planet and made their way to the Marvel Universe. It’s going to take a whole Spider-Army to keep them from TAKING IT ALL! Starring Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus, Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, the Spider-Man from the anticipated video game and, well, every Spider-Man and Spider-Woman ever, including some brand-new ones! With Jorge Molina on art, the END OF ALL SPIDERS never looked so good!”

Will you be reading this comic? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!